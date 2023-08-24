Bruno Fernandes has come in for some criticism for his behaviour towards youngster, Facundo Pellistri, during Manchester United's disappointing 2-0 loss against Tottenham.

The Portuguese midfielder is now under even more scrutiny this season as he has officially been named as the club captain following Harry Maguire being stripped of the armband.

It has not been the best start to life as the new permanent skipper, with poor performances against Wolves and Spurs getting United's Premier League campaign off to a flat start.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat United convincingly in the end with a goal from Pape Sarr and a Lisandro Martinez own goal following a scuffed Ben Davies strike. The Red Devils could have gone ahead in the first half, had Fernandes not missed a clear-cut headed opportunity.

While he did not cover himself in glory with the overall performance, this is not the reason he has come under fire from fans and pundits.

Micah Richards slams Fernandes for on-pitch conduct

Last season, the 27-year-old was heavily criticised for his conduct during the 7-0 hammering at Anfield, with tantrums and a lack of effort when his side were behind being the main catalysts for said criticism.

Richards has been vocal in the wake of the Spurs loss as the Sky Sports pundit is still not convinced Fernandes is captain material.

In a Rest is Football podcast episode, the former Manchester City defender highlighted an incident that he believed to show the negative side to Fernandes' conduct as he said: "It's getting embarrassing now. The young lad Pellistri comes on, Fernandes is trying to get his team playing and I totally understand he's frustrated."

Before continuing: "Pellistri made a run, Fernandes didn't see him and [so] he made a different run but because he wasn't where [Fernandes] wanted him to be, he's going off at Pellistri."

Perhaps it was a case of frustration creeping in, but taking his anger out on a young player trying to make an impact on the side's fortunes is never going to be a good look. There tends to be a time and place to have a word with a fellow player, and it appears that Fernandes is still learning this.

Richards then went on to question whether the Portugal international effects the rest of his team negatively with his behaviour on the pitch as he said: "I saw an interview with him the other day, and he said he needs to be emotional when he performs because it makes him play better."

"But I feel like his body language on the pitch is disturbing the rest of the team and it's just not a good look at all. It's pathetic at times," he continued.

Fernandes hit back at critics

Man United's captain is not one to shy away from people speaking about him critically, and he has taken to Instagram to seemingly hit back at those with negative things to say.

A post on his account claims he does not care about the opinion of others as he knows who he is and values his own beliefs about himself. It perhaps shows that players are very switched on to what is being said about them, and it can bother them from time to time.