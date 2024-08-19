After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed last week that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had signed a contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2027. The Portuguese midfielder spoke of his love for the club during the announcement of the new deal, as he assured fans that he was staying because he believes his best moments as a Red Devil were still to come.

Since then, a video has been uploaded to social media showcasing his teammates' and other key members of staff's reaction to the news, emphasising just how important the 29-year-old is in the Carrington dressing room.

Fernandes Given Video Message From Teammates

Erik ten Hag also appeared to congratulate the Portuguese international

After putting pen to paper, Fernandes was seen getting emotional while a video was shown to him that included several of his teammates congratulating him on extending his stay at United and expressing their admiration for him. Manager Erik ten Hag was the first name to appear, where he made it clear just how important his skipper is to the project he is building:

"Bruno, we are all so pleased. Me, our fans, your teammates, the staff, me in particular that you extended the contract. You have contributed so much to all the success so far."

Other notable names that feature in the clip included Mason Mount, who described Fernandes as a player that everyone in the squad looks up to, and Rasmus Hojlund, who labeled the former Sporting Lisbon star as the perfect leader for the club. Perhaps the most poignant message though, came from Ivorian winger, Amad Diallo.

Diallo revealed just how much Fernandes had helped him when he first moved to England as a teenager, going as far as to speak Italian with him in order to help him settle:

"Hey, Bruno. I think you're a good man. I want to say thank you to you because you helped me out a lot when I came here five years ago. Every time in training you spoke Italian, and we are very happy to have you in the team."

Afterwards, Fernandes could be seen holding back the tears, admitting that the footage nearly choked him up while expressing his gratitude for everyone's reaction to the news. Watch the tribute below:

Bruno Fernandes' New Contract

Fernandes' new deal makes him one of the highest earners in the league

According to talkSPORT, it is believed that Fernandes' new deal is worth £350,000-per-week, placing him alongside Casemiro as the highest earner at Old Trafford. The new contract is also the second-most lucrative for any Premier League midfielder, with only Kevin De Bruyne surpassing his Manchester rival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only De Bruyne and Erling Haaland earn more than Fernandes in the entire Premier League.

The report from talkSport goes on to say that the new deal has seen the Portugal star handed a pay rise of £130,000, having previously been on a weekly wage of £220,000 following a pay cut for missing out on Champions League qualification last season. Having been one of United's most important players since joining in 2020, supporters will hope that he can continue to justify his new lofty salary with incredible performances.