Highlights Amad Diallo picked up a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in Man United's win over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Bruno Fernandes believes players should not be shown a yellow card for taking their shirt off during goal celebrations.

The Red Devils will now face Championship side Coventry City for a place in the final at Wembley.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has called for a law change after his team-mate Amad Diallo was sent off in their FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils captain believes players shouldn't be booked for taking off their shirts during goal celebrations.

Erik ten Hag's side were on the verge of being dumped out of the competition with the score 2-1 to Liverpool before substitute Antony managed to claw one back with three minutes of normal play left to run.

In the dying moments of extra time, Diallo made himself an unlikely hero by winning the game for the hosts as it ended 4-3. The Ivorian celebrated by taking his shirt off despite being booked just minutes beforehand. Referee John Brooks therefore showed him a second yellow card - meaning he missed the final seconds of the epic showdown.

FA rules state: "A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is disallowed, for removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt."

Fernandes Calls for a Change in the Law

He Believes Players Should Enjoy the Moment

While the FA's rules are firmly clear, Fernandes believes the law should be changed, implying that it's simply just a player trying to enjoy the moment after scoring a goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on 10 different occasions, with Liverpool winning just once. The Red Devils have won eight of those 10 contests.

The Ivorian's strike against the Merseyside giants was just his second goal for the club, with Fernandes saying, per The Times, that players should be able to celebrate the goal:

“Amad deserved that goal, he got his reward because he’s doing the right things. Unfortunately, he got sent off. It [celebrating] is part of the moment and part of being young. "This moment has to be enjoyed and I think it’s one of the rules that football has to change because you should be able to celebrate the goal, and obviously with respect to other clubs, to enjoy your moment.”

After the game and when the celebrations had cooled slightly, Diallo spoke to ITV’s Gabriel Clarke and went on to hilariously claim that he had forgotten that he had already been cautioned.

“I forgot the first yellow. I am very disappointed about the red card but the most important thing for me is to win and against a big team like Liverpool, it’s a big big moment for me,” he said.

Diallo Will Still be Available for the Semi-Final

The Red Devils will Face Coventry City

Despite being sent his marching orders, the Ivorian will not miss United's FA Cup semi-final with Championship side Coventry City, thanks to recent rules introduced to the England game. The law states that certain suspensions are served in the competition they are accrued in

However, those rules only apply to bans for multiple yellow cards - not red cards. For example, Enzo Fernandez missed Chelsea's win over Leicester City in the quarter-final having previously picked up two bookings in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign.

Diallo will serve his one-game ban in United's next domestic match. Therefore, he will be unavailable for selection for their Premier League clash with Brentford on March 30.