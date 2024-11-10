Bruno Fernandes has revealed what he said to Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine's muted celebrations following his incredible goal against Leicester City. The latter was named on the bench for the Premier League tie, with Amad Diallo given the nod after an impressive performance in the Europa League against PAOK.

The winger was impressive during the 3-0 victory on Sunday, setting up a goal for Bruno Fernandes to get the rout underway, while also looking bright throughout. An own goal from Victor Kristiansen then doubled the host's advantage before half-time.

Garnacho was then brought on for Marcus Rashford in the second half, and proceeded to score a fabulous goal from range. However, his celebration following the strike seemed particularly downbeat given the nature of the goal, with captain Fernandes having to chat to his teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho now has more direct goal involvements this season (11) than Kylian Mbappe (10). He also has more than any Manchester United player.

What Fernandes Said to Garnacho

Argentine feels like he's lost faith from fans

Garnacho has had a difficult few weeks in a United shirt, failing to make as big an impact as fans have come to expect from him. That eventually led to one fan telling him he needed to improve before United's match against PAOK.

It seems as though that has taken a toll on the youngster, with Fernandes explaining that the reason for Garnacho's muted celebrations following his goal against Leicester was because he feels like he has "lost faith from some fans." He then proceeded to say in a private chat between the pair that he needed to keep his head up, despite what others might say.

"Garnacho scored a banger but didn't celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans. I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do. "I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games. We want them to score every game but that isn't going to happen."

The goal will do Garancho's confidence the world of good, especially with Ruben Amorim set to take over at Old Trafford while Premier League football pauses for the international break. Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy added that the reason Garnacho didn't start was due to him wanting to make an impact off the bench, rather than him being out of form.