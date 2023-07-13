England international Declan Rice has been training with the likes of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leão of AC Milan, and Joao Cancelo during the off-season.

The unlikely quartet were spotted in Portugal putting the work in as they prepare for the forthcoming season with their respective clubs.

And following a moment of magic from Fernandes, Rice turned into a fan again and was in understandable awe.

The former Chelsea prospect, 24, is set to complete a British-record move to Arsenal worth £105m any moment now after nine years at West Ham United.

His lengthy stint at the London club was topped off by European glory as the in-demand player captained his side to European Conference League victory in his last act as a Hammers player.

Jarrod Bowen’s 90th-minute clincher may have been the tie’s deciding factor, but Rice’s influence on the 2-1 victory against Fiorentina cannot be downplayed.

But after a successful season, there’s no stopping Rice’s desire to hit new levels at his – seemingly – new club in north London.

As such, his training with the Portuguese bunch has gone viral and his reaction to Bruno’s talent have United fans excited that a hijack mission is on its way.

You can watch the clip of Rice’s reaction below…

Watch: Declan Rice’s brilliant reaction to Bruno Fernandes’ technique

Rice was just as impressed as the rest of us were at first glance, but luckily for the well-documented midfield general, he was there in the flesh.

As they basked in the Portuguese sun, Fernandes’ effortless – but brilliant – technique was on show as his thumping, first-time volley rattled the post.

Unfortunately for the United magician, the ball whizzed struck the opposing post, which prevented him from scoring an absolute worldie.

But only a player of the elite-level could pull off what Fernandes tried.

And Rice, who is also at the top of the game, understands that as he shared a laugh and an embrace with the Portugal international, who also walked away at disbelief of his own ability.

Rice gestured towards the goalkeeper, the Arsenal bound midfielder jokingly said: “Are we just gonna go?”

Inside Rice's surprising training season

West Ham are fuming with Mikel Arteta’s side over the long wait for a deal to be signed, sealed, and delivered, per reports by The Metro.

The anger derives from the fear that they will miss out on their own targets this summer should a deal not be finalised soon.

Rice has removed himself from the less than ideal situation to visit his surprise pals in order to continue the grind and posted six snaps to his Instagram account, which has amassed upwards of 300,000 likes.

He linked up with them at a luxury sports complex called The Campus, which is situated in Qunta do Lago in the Algarve region, although it is not exactly known how this meet up materialised.

Having spent time at the complex six weeks before the Europa Conference League final, it has become quite familiar territory for the midfielder for the Englishman and maybe that's why he's opted for there to get away from the publicity.