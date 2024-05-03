Highlights Arsenal could target Bruno Guimaraes in summer transfer window, according to reports from David Ornstein.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause, making it uncertain if Arsenal or any club can afford the Brazilian midfielder.

Newcastle want to keep Guimaraes, but their financial situation could impact whether the player stays or leaves for a top club like Arsenal.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has now confirmed that Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is a player they like.

With the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho reaching the latter stages of their careers, Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team might be looking to add another body in the middle of the park. The Gunners strengthened their midfield last summer by bringing in Declan Rice, but another top-level star in that position could take them to the next level.

The north London outfit are competing for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City this season, but the latter are certainly leading the race as they sit one point off top spot with a game in hand.

Arsenal 'Really Like' Bruno Guimaraes

He has a £100m release clause

Writing in his Q&A for The Athletic on Friday afternoon, Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal do like Guimaraes, but they might not be willing to pay his £100m release clause...

"Arsenal really like Bruno as an option if they are to recruit a No.6. He can also operate at No.8 - but Newcastle, Arsenal and others view him as a No.6. Arsenal also have a long-standing interest in Zubimendi for that position and no doubt there will be more candidates on their list. However, if it is decided Rice will play at No.6 permanently (and depending on what happens with other Arsenal players in that role, like Partey and Lokonga), it is not guaranteed they will recruit a No.6 and may instead focus on a No.8. Bruno has a £100m release clause (with activation dates, as has been reported). I'm not sure if Arsenal or anyone else will want / be able to pay that level of money for him, although there are always other solutions that can be explored to try to make such a signing possible."

The respected reporter has added that Newcastle don't wan't to lose him and they are unlikely to welcome any interest in the Brazilian international for a fee under the release clause. Their profit and sustainability situation could dictate whether Guimaraes stays or goes, unless they can raise funds elsewhere by offloading other members of their squad.

"Newcastle, however, do not want to lose him. I doubt they would welcome interest for below the clause value; unless their PSR situation dictates they have to and the required finance can't be raised through alternative means. But the fact there is a clause dictates they are not fully in control of this situation."

Guimaraes does appear to be happy at St James' Park but a move to a club like Arsenal, who are competing in the Champions League and the Premier League title, could be difficult to turn down.

"Bruno seems extremely happy at Newcastle and that works in their favour. That said, there are few players who would decline a move to a club like Arsenal - especially given what is happening there at the moment - should the clubs pursue a deal. The Newcastle project is hugely ambitious and if sales need to be made to comply with PSR they would much prefer these to be fringe players than the likes of Bruno and Isak. They want to build with them, not without them. But things don't always work out how you want, so let's see what the summer brings."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has 11 goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, with only forward players Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon producing more for the Magpies.