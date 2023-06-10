Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes's contract situation could cause some issues throughout the squad, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at St James' Park, and the Magpies will undoubtedly want to keep hold of him.

Guimaraes, who is earning £120k-a-week at Newcastle, signed for the club for a fee of £40m from Lyon last year, according to Sky Sports.

Despite only joining the club during the middle of last season, Newcastle are reportedly looking to tie him down to a new deal.

According to The Telegraph, the north east club are on the verge of tieing him down to a new long-term deal.

Now Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League, keeping hold of the likes of Guimaraes will be pivotal.

The Brazil international is being targeted by other clubs, and it's understood that Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Guimaraes.

Reports in Spain have also suggested that La Liga side Real Madrid are considering signing the former Lyon midfielder.

Although keeping hold of Guimaraes should be a priority, offering him a bumper new deal could cause some problems.

What has Jones said about Guimaraes?

Jones has claimed that offering Guimaraes a new contract could increase what new signings or current players will demand in their deals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, anytime you agree a new contract for one of your star players, it raises the bar of what other players are going to want when it comes to their contract talks, but also when new signings come in.

"You also have to consider that players in their contracts will look to be kept in line or within a certain distance of the top earners at the club, so that can become an issue too."

Should Newcastle offer Guimaraes a new deal?

If it's a deciding factor as to whether Guimaraes will stay at Newcastle or not, then absolutely.

Of course, the issue may occur where other players are demanding excessive wages, but a player like Guimaraes is so key to how Newcastle play.

Guimaraes has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.17 in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The Rio de Janeiro-born midfielder also averaged 2.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 1.3 key passes per game, according to WhoScored.

If it comes to it, then extending Guimaraes' deal and offering him more money could be a necessity.