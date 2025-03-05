Arsenal are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

In January 2022, Guimaraes made the move to Newcastle United in the Premier League, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of up to £40 million. The Brazilian midfielder made an immediate impact at St James' Park, becoming a fan favourite as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League.

After just over 18 months at the club, Guimaraes signed a new contract, extending his stay until 2028 on a £200k-a-week deal. As a result, Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position if an interested club does arrive at the table with an offer, and it would be no surprise if someone makes a move considering his performances for the Magpies in recent years.

Arsenal Interested in Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona are also keen

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Barcelona are considering making a summer move to sign Guimaraes, with Frenkie De Jong's contract running down. It's claimed that Arsenal also remain interested in the former Lyon midfielder, but they may need to act fast if Barcelona do ramp up their interest.

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle 24/25 Premier League Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 1st Assists 6 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.1 =1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 3rd Match rating 6.95 3rd

GIVEMESPORT sources have claimed that Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell are desperate to persuade Guimaraes to stay at the club, with Manchester City another club showing an interest.The Gunners have a long-term interest in Guimaraes, but it's certainly not going to be easy to convince the Magpies to sell without paying a ridiculous fee.

Newcastle have ambitions, like Arsenal, of finishing in the Champions League places and fighting for the Premier League title. Offloading Guimaraes, who has been described as a 'monster' by Squawka, would undoubtedly hamper Howe's chances of leading his side to glory, so the Gunners may have to cough up an extortionate fee in order to tempt them into a sale.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 05/03/2025