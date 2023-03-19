Newcastle United are ‘hoping’ to tie down star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to a ‘new contract’, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for the Magpies since arriving at the club back in January 2022 and has been linked with a move to a handful of top clubs across the continent as a result.

Newcastle United news – Bruno Guimaraes

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, La Liga giants Real Madrid are weighing up an offer for Guimaraes as they see him as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

However, it’s also claimed that Juventus view the Brazil international as someone who can succeed the injury-prone Paul Pogba, while free-spending Chelsea are also listed among his potential suitors.

But Newcastle appear determined to retain Guimaraes’ services for the foreseeable future as they look to continue their progress under manager Eddie Howe.

A recent report from The Telegraph has stated that the north east outfit are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term deal with the South American.

Guimaraes’ current £160,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, but putting pen to paper on fresh terms could fend off interest from elsewhere.

What has O’Rourke said about Guimaraes?

When asked about Guimaraes’ future, O’Rourke told GMS that he ‘seems happy’ at Newcastle and that missing out on the Champions League is unlikely to be an issue.

He said: “I think Bruno seems happy at Newcastle. Newcastle are going in the right direction, and I would expect they would improve their squad again in the summer to have another go at challenging for the Champions League if they miss out this season.

“So, they're hoping to tie him down to a new contract, and I'm sure Bruno sees the long-term project at Newcastle that if they do miss out this season, they will be back in there challenging next season and for seasons after that.”

How well has Guimaraes been playing?

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon after completing a £40 million deal, and he has established himself as a firm fans’ favourite since.

The creative talent has registered nine goals and four assists in 44 appearances for Eddie Howe’s charges, helping them reach the final of the Carabao Cup and compete for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Given Guimaraes’ quality, it’s no surprise to see him attract interest from the likes of Madrid and Chelsea, but it would perhaps be a shock to see him depart Newcastle so soon.