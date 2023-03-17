Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is 'enjoying' life at St James' Park but he could have had a big decision to make this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has played a pivotal role in Newcastle's early success this season and he's quickly become a fan favourite.

Newcastle news - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle for a fee of £40m, moving to England from French side Olympique Lyonnais, as per Sky Sports.

The Brazilian midfielder, who earns £160k-a-week, settled in quickly at Newcastle and has been saying all the right things to please the fans at St James' Park.

The 25-year-old has expressed his desire to become a legend at Newcastle. After he scored his first goal for the club, he said: "It is really important for me to score my first goal at St James' Park. I enjoyed playing here a lot, this is my home, I want to play 100 times here. I want to be a legend here."

It's understood that both Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, but journalist Jones believes he's enjoying life on Tyneside too much to leave Newcastle in the near future.

What has Jones said about Guimaraes?

Jones has suggested that a move away from Newcastle could be unlikely for Guimaraes, who is enjoying life at St James Park. The journalist has claimed that he could have had a big decision to make in the summer, but Newcastle's impressive season could convince him to stick around.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if we were a year down the line and Newcastle hadn't progressed, then he would have a big decision to make.

Given how they've been for the majority of the season - they've got to a cup final, they love him up there - I think he's enjoying it too much to walk away right now."

How has Guimaraes performed for Newcastle this season?

Guimaraes is a well-rounded midfielder who has helped contribute to Newcastle at both ends of the pitch. The 25-year-old averages one key pass, 2.2 tackles, and 1.2 interceptions per game, and has also provided six goals and assists in the league this season, as per Sofascore.

As per FBref, Guimaraes averages more progressive passes per 90 minutes than any other Newcastle player this season (for those who have played more than 100 minutes).

Considering his contribution for the Magpies all over the pitch, it won't be easy for Howe and his recruitment team to find a replacement for the Brazilian midfielder, so there's no doubt they will be doing everything in their power to keep him at St James' Park.