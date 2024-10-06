Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has interest from several clubs, but won't force his way out of St. James' Park, according to a source close to the player.

Guimaraes enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 campaign, netting seven times in 50 appearances across all competitions, and was handed the captain's armband this summer by Eddie Howe. This impressive season prompted reported interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, although neither side were willing to meet Newcastle's hefty asking price of £100 million.

However, a future move to one of these sides or another top club hasn't been ruled out, with a source close to him confirming interest remains. However, the Brazilian is said to be happy in the north-east, and won't agitate for a move.

Guimaraes Won't Force Move

There are clubs interested

Arriving from Lyon in January 2022 for a deal worth up to £40 million, Guimaraes became one of the first staple signings under the Saudi ownership at Newcastle. Helping to secure a comfortable mid-table finish in his first six months on Tyneside, the talented midfielder led Howe's team to a top four finish in his first full campaign at the club.

Having now amassed over 100 appearances for Newcastle, and established himself as one of the best central midfielders in world football, interest in acquiring the 26-year-old has inevitably been sparked. Manchester City were said to be 'positioning themselves' to make a £100 million bid in the summer, while Arsenal are understood to be huge admirers of the playmaker.

A source affiliated closely with Guimaraes confirmed the interest, when speaking to Trivela (via SportWitness), but stressed how content the player is at Newcastle:

"He has a lot of respect from his teammates and becoming captain was his dream. There are many clubs interested, but there’s only business if they resolve things with Newcastle first. Bruno will not take a stand [for a way out]. It has to come from the club, wanting to sell."

The former Athletic Paranaense man is under contract until the summer of 2028, so it would likely take an astronomical offer for Newcastle to sanction a sale.

However, with Rodri sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal, the Citizens may feel an addition of Guimaraes' ilk and calibre is necessary, and they could launch an ambitious move to land him in January.

With the player not eager to damage relations with the Toon, it may require City pushing the boat financially for the prospective deal to materialise.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 7 Assists 8 Key Passes Per 90 1.71 Shots Per 90 1.32 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.98 Progressive Passes Per 90 7.8

Newcastle 'Keeping Tabs' on Goalkeeper

They face competition from City

While Newcastle look to keep their talismanic midfielder, they're also supposedly looking to upgrade on Nick Pope in between the sticks, and build a squad that can compete for a place in Europe again with Guimaraes at the heart of it. The Magpies are said to be keeping tabs on Lille shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, whose impressive performance against Real Madrid helped Lille beat the Spanish giants this week.

However, they'll face competition from Manchester CIty for the 22-year-old's signature. Chevalier burst onto the scene at the age of 19 on loan at Ligue 2 side Valenciennes, before establishing himself as the number one at parent club Lille in 2022, and he has since dominated position.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/08/2024