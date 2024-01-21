Highlights Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has become a fan favourite at the club.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been a key player since arriving at St James' Park, but clubs are beginning to show an interest in prising him away from the North East. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on the Brazilian international.

Guimaraes was one of the first signings when the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over at Newcastle and he's quickly become a fan favourite at the club. The former Lyon midfielder has been a key player under Eddie Howe since the former Bournemouth manager arrived, but his impressive performances are starting to turn the heads of clubs around Europe.

With the Magpies hoping to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, they may have to consider offloading some of their current stars, but there's no doubt Newcastle supporters will be desperate for Guimaraes not to be one who is sacrificed.

Bruno Guimaraes now attracting interest

Guimaraes has already signed an extension to the deal he agreed to when he joined Newcastle, but he's now been given a way out if he is considering a departure in the near future. As per The Telegraph, Guimaraes has a release clause written into his contract which will allow him to move on if a club from Europe offers a hefty amount. It's understood that the clause in his deal stands at around a similar fee to what Arsenal paid for Declan Rice - £105m.

Bruno Guimaraes Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 4th Assists 3 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.11 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/01/2024

Although Guimaraes appears to be enjoying his football at St James' Park, he might have his head turned if a European giant arrives with an offer. As per talkSPORT, PSG are considering a move for the Brazilian and Newcastle might be tempted to cash in to raise transfer funds for the summer window. Reports in Spain have also named Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona as possible destinations for the 26-year-old if he was to depart in the near future.

The Independent have also suggested that Arsenal are among his admirers, and with Newcastle facing an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification, Guimaraes might be tempted if a side in Europe are looking to acquire his services. The report also adds that the Magpies won't sanction a sale unless a replacement is lined up.

Ben Jacobs - Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle

Jacobs has suggested that Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle and isn't looking to orchestrate a transfer. The journalist adds that the Brazilian international inserted a release clause in his contract to give him the option to depart if he wants it. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"What I can say is that both Alexander Isak and Guimaraes are very happy at Newcastle and not trying to orchestrate a move at this stage. With Guimaraes, he put in the release clause at his request to give him that option. So in the long term, he may explore other clubs, but that doesn't mean that it's going to be some fire sale, or release clause triggered imminently. The notion that PSG are in for Guimaraes this window is false to my knowledge. There's been no talks, and there are not any talks planned. If they are to come in for Guimaraes, who they like, then it might be summer, it might be 2025. But at this stage, they're not actively working on Bruno Guimaraes, despite having some general admiration, and that won't change in January. So Guimaraes, I'm told, is not going to go anywhere in January, and will not be pushed out the door because of financial considerations at this stage."

Eddie Howe could lose Kieran Trippier

According to talkSPORT, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are now interested in signing Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier. The report claims that the Magpies might be open to a sale in order to help their financial situation, despite the England international being a key player in Howe's team.

Luckily for Newcastle, the North East outfit secured the signature of Tino Livramento from Southampton, who is more than capable of filling the shoes of Trippier if he was to depart. However, the experienced right-back offers a lot in terms of leadership and seeing him leave St James' Park would be a huge blow.