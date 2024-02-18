Highlights Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is attracting interest from top clubs in Europe.

Guimaraes' impressive performances and potential Champions League qualification make him a valuable asset.

A release clause in his contract could allow interested clubs to sign Guimaraes for a hefty fee, providing Newcastle with a chance to make a profit and reinvest in the squad.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Brazilian international will have offers during the summer transfer window.

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle during the January transfer window in 2022 for a fee of £40m from French side Lyon, as per Sky Sports. The report adds that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on the midfielder, so it was an impressive achievement from Newcastle to secure his signature. In October, despite only being at the club for just over 18 months, the Magpies tied Guimaraes down to a new contract until 2028.

Despite his new deal, Guimaraes is likely to continue to attract interest considering the performances he's produced at St James' Park. The North East outfit are battling to finish in the Champions League places and face an uphill task to achieve that, and there's no doubt the 26-year-old will be hoping to play in Europe's elite club competition.

Bruno Guimaraes attracting interest

It's understood that Guimaraes is being monitored by both Manchester City and Chelsea and both Premier League clubs asked Newcastle about his availability last summer. A move failed to materialise and the Brazilian signed a new contract shortly after, but the Magpies are undergoing financial difficulties when it comes to complying with profit and sustainability rules, so a hefty offer could tempt them in the near future.

Bruno Guimaraes Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 4th Goals 3 =5th Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.2 =1st Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.19 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

According to The Telegraph, Guimaraes does have a release clause written into his contract which is believed to be around a similar figure to what Arsenal forked out to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium - £105m. If an interested party is willing to match the fee, then Newcastle will be powerless and could lose the former Lyon midfielder. However, it could be an opportunity for the Magpies to make a hefty profit and will allow them to reinvest in multiple areas of their squad.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guimaraes could be 'gettable' during the summer transfer window. It'll be a huge blow for the supporters at St James' Park if Guimaraes was to leave the club later this year as he's quickly become a fan favourite.

Dean Jones - Guimaraes will have offers

Jones has suggested that in the summer transfer window, Guimaraes is likely to have offers to leave St James' Park and it's going to be an interesting situation when the market opens later this year. The journalist adds that he believes the midfielder is priceless to Newcastle and he's someone who can take games into his own hands and make a difference. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it's great when you see him take games into his own hands and make a difference. We know that he is capable of this. But I think also actually, this is one of the things that makes Newcastle very interesting once we get to the summer transfer window because I think he's priceless. The next transfer window is going to be interesting because I do think there will be offers to take him away from Newcastle."

Others likely to leave Newcastle ahead of Guimaraes

If the Magpies need to balance the books during the summer transfer window, then of course, offloading a player as exceptional as Guimaraes is going to generate the most money. However, losing the Brazilian midfielder will significantly weaken their squad, so they could look to cash in on some of the other players in Eddie Howe's side.

Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are going to have to offload players when the market opens, but he's unsure whether the likes of Guimaraes or Alexander Isak will be the ones to depart. The journalist names Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson as those are more likely to head through the exit door. The aforementioned duo are reaching the latter stages of their respective careers, so it would certainly be less of a blow to remove them from the squad.