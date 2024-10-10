Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' two red cards over the past two weeks have seen the star come under vast criticism amid the Red Devils' poor form in all competitions this season - but Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he is beginning to 'lead' by example on and off the pitch by giving their struggling stars leadership advice and showing his qualities as skipper.

Fernandes was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of September for a shin-high lunge on James Maddison, although that was overturned - before he was given his marching orders once again in their Europa League clash against Porto a week ago. The playmaker has typically led by example, and his dismissals coming one after another have been deemed 'unfortunate' - but despite his wrongdoings on the field, Fernandes has been working behind the scenes to encourage his teammates by pulling them aside and giving them advice.

Man Utd's Poor Form Must Improve

Fernandes must rally the troops if they are to come close to trophies

Fernandes was appointed as captain last summer, and that has coincided with the club winning the FA Cup - though it is only papering over the cracks.

Bruno Fernandes's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 10 =1st Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Through Balls Per Game 0.3 1st Match rating 7.39 1st

A club-lowest Premier League record of an eighth-placed finish and an unceremonious exit in the Champions League group stages made their season subdued until the very end, whilst this season has gone even worse with no wins in the Europa League and the club sitting in 14th heading into the international break.

Jacobs: Fernandes 'Desperate' to Win Trophies

The playmaker has only won two trophies in his time at Old Trafford

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Fernandes is 'desperate' to win more silverware after lifting a League Cup and FA Cup in his time at Old Trafford, and he's taking matters into his own hands by being a leading figure amongst the playing squad. Jacobs said:

"Bruno Fernandes is desperate, as he told the club in meetings before the season began, to lift more silverware and lead by example. It's unfortunate that he's had those two red cards, albeit one of them that's been overturned. "But sources say that Fernandes is starting to speak to players one-on-one now, to pull them aside, to show leadership qualities off the field that perhaps last season he didn't do, because he was more focused on his own game and was new to the captaincy. "But a lot of people at Carrington say now that he's having a bit more of an impact as a captain off the field, and now the task for him is to start doing things by example with his feet as well, and that will help a lot."

Manchester United Will Have to Rely On Fernandes

There isn't anybody of his ilk at Old Trafford

Fernandes has been United's best player since joining from Sporting Lisbon back in 2020, scoring 79 goals in 244 games in all competitions, including 54 in the Premier League. Arguably their only generally consistent performer since he joined, Fernandes is vital to United's chances of winning trophies if he can stay suspension-free and in form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has 24 goals in 73 caps for Portugal.

Not only that, but his mentality around the camp and experience for Sporting and United, alongside his appearances for Portugal, means that Erik ten Hag - or whoever their manager may be by the business end of the season - will be relying on him to come good.

Related Man Utd Directors ‘Should be Arrested’ After £25m Transfer Decision The former West Ham striker said he would ‘arrest’ all the Manchester United directors for their decision.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-10-24.