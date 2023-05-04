Graeme Souness has criticised Bruno Fernandes for his leadership skills and stressed that the Portuguese star is "obviously not a leader."

Over the years, Souness has been no stranger to a controversial opinion and regularly found himself embroiled in heated debates while being a pundit.

But after more than 15 years of service working for Sky Sports, Souness recently announced he was stepping down from his role covering football.

Clearly, however, that hasn't stopped the Scot from voicing his thoughts on certain matters.

Indeed, the former Liverpool captain appeared on the Up Front With Simon Jordan podcast and was vocal about his doubts over Fernandes being the Manchester United captain.

Souness says Fernandes shouldn't be Man United captain

While Harry Maguire is the official club captain for Man United, it is Fernandes who skippers the side when the Englishman doesn't play.

And given Maguire has rarely been afforded starts in recent weeks, Fernandes has ended up leading the team more often than not.

That being said, the playmaker has had his attitude questioned by many and Souness believes this proves he is not the right man to captain the team.

Speaking to former Crystal Palace owner, Jordan, Souness said: "Bruno Fernandes is obviously not a leader, it’s as plain as the nose on the end of your face.

"His attitude when they went 3-0 down at Liverpool was appalling. You certainly would not want to be in the trenches with him.

"When you become a captain of a football team it’s about setting an example on the pitch and off it. To have a successful football club, you need good senior players and professionals.

"I look at myself when I walked through the door in Liverpool, how I changed in the seven years I was there, and what I was like when I left. I wasn’t the best player when I walked through the door, but I learned from some very serious football players, and seven years later when I become a senior, I like to think that I passed that information on."

He added: "In the case of Bruno, you’ll see him be a star when you’re on top of the opposition and on the front foot, and he can be a real talent, but he showed a side to him that day at Anfield that was very unattractive.

"Erik ten Hag has chosen to overlook it because he knows going forward that Bruno will win him games and score goals. But he’ll think, the next time he comes up against a really difficult situation, is he going to go missing? I think he already knows the answer to that."

VIDEO: Graeme Souness slams Bruno Fernandes

United suffer defeat to Brighton

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes and captained the United side as they suffered defeat to Brighton.

Luke Shaw gave away a penalty in stoppage time, which Alexis Mac Allister converted to earn the Seagulls a 1-0 win.

United remain fourth in the Premier League table, while Brighton move up to sixth.