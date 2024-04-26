Highlights Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart detail officiating changes during the NBA Playoffs.

The duo, along with Knicks' legendary point guard Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, discuss how the players control the games in the post-season.

Hart and Brunson mention how changes made as early as post-All-Star break acted as a transition to NBA Playoff officiating.

As the New York Knicks have begun to embark on what they hope will be a long and successful NBA playoff run in 2024, two of the team's largest contributors spoke at length about the differences they've noticed in the physicality of play in the postseason.

The Knicks' culture-shifting duo of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson and ultimate glue-guy guard/forward Josh Hart dedicated some time on the latest episode of their Roommate Show podcast to compare freedom of play in the regular season to the playoffs. If there's any duo that will notice a major difference in physicality during a basketball game, it's surely these two players, as they both use their bodies as bowling balls to create contact in order to free themselves up for open shots or get to the free throw line.

When the question is posed by the show's co-host Matt Hillman whether the duo felt a shift in officiating from the regular season to the playoffs, Brunson maintained that it was in fact more physical, but there wasn't much of a transition period leading up to it. Hart, on the other hand, pointed out exactly when he felt this transition took place.

"Because I feel like post All-Star (break)...like you were able to be more physical, they weren't calling as many touch fouls and things like that."

Frazier also contributed to the conversation because he felt that he could heavily relate because of the physicality of play that occurred during his era. This makes sense for Frazier, as 1970s basketball put much more emphasis on back-to-the-basket scoring and getting in close to the hoop to find the best opportunities to score.

This is because the three-point line was still a decade away from being implemented into basketball at the time Frazier won his first NBA championship in 1970. As a result, Frazier could only agree with Hart on the playoffs being officiated a bit less strictly than any regular season game.

"Yeah, they definitely let you guys play a little more in the latter part of the season. Whatever your reputation is, you know, that's what you get by with. If you're a physical guy, they let you pound a little bit more."

Regular Season vs. Playoff Officiating: What's the Difference?

Crunching the numbers to determine if officials hold their whistle in the post-season

Sure, poring over fouling statistics isn't the most eye-popping task, but in this case, it is very telling that Josh Hart was on to something. Pre All-Star break, the team with the highest amount of personal fouls per game was the Indiana Pacers with 21.9. Post All-Star break, this number dropped to just 20.3, and this kind of decrease was common throughout the league.

League Avg. Personal Fouls Per Game - Pre-All-Star vs. Post All-Star Pre-All-Star 19.4 Post All-Star 17.4

From the conclusion of the All-Star festivities until the end of the regular season, it was rare for a team's average number of personal fouls per game to rise. As a result, this backs up the claim from Hart that the league doesn't officiate as strictly as they do when the season is just beginning. This ramping up in physicality in turn helps the players adjust to the new conditions of play for several months before the beginning of the post-season.

Now that the Knicks' Hart and Brunson are accustomed to playing with more physicality, they hope to play a bumping and bruising style that they believe will lead them to a long and fruitful playoff run.