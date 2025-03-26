Summary John Cena has spent the last couple of weeks lambasting the WWE Universe and even eviscerated a kid on the mic.

The kid Cena roasted in Brussels took it in stride as he still considers Cena a hero.

Cena is aiming to win a 17th world title and plans to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It's been nearly a month since the earth-shattering moment, but seeing John Cena as a heel in WWE is still surreal. The 16-time world champion has been a good guy for well over two decades. Preaching "hustle, loyalty, and respect" and "never give up," he has been the beacon of virtue and inspiration for wrestling fans, especially kids who look up to him.

But after his shocking attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, Cena has since been expressing his disdain for the WWE Universe for the way they have treated him over the last 20 years. In fact, a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW , as he lambasted the Brussels crowd, he eviscerated a poor kid during his promo.

Everybody, including that one kid right there, is a toxic, dysfunctional relationship.

The kid became a sensation overnight as the moment went viral on social media. Even the WWE posted about it all across their socials. Cena also spoke about it during his promo on RAW in Glasgow this week.

Brussels Kid is a Good Sport

The fan spoke for the first time about his viral moment with Cena

Credit: WWE

Many people expressed their sympathy for the Brussels fan after that heartbreaking moment with Cena. However, as it turns out, the boy is a terrific sport. Thanks to his viral moment, the kid was brought in for an interview by a local media outlet in Brussels. But instead of sulking about it, he—all decked out in his Cena gear—understood the assignment and was all smiles while talking about his hero.

John Cena pointed his finger at me and I was honored. I didn't know he was going to shit on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero.

This kid will forever be remembered for this moment. It would not be shocking if the WWE treated him to another event. Perhaps they fly him over to Las Vegas for WrestleMania, where he can witness his hero potentially make history by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

John Cena's Road to WrestleMania

Cena is aiming for a 17th world title

Credit: WWE

Moments before his epic heel turn, John Cena earned his shot at Cody Rhodes after winning the Elimination Chamber nearly a month ago in Toronto, Canada. During his promo in Brussels, the 16-time world champion revealed that he plans to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania to forever immortalize himself as the winningest champion in WWE.

But not only is Cena aiming to win a historic 17th title, he also plans to retire and bring home the Undisputed WWE Championship with him. He has yet to explain why he sold his soul to The Final Boss. Perhaps he finally does that this Monday in London, where he is set to appear during the show's final stop of its Europe Tour.