Michael Page is making a huge name for himself in the MMA world, something that was only enhanced during Bellator 292 where he was the man tasked with opening the main card on the night.

He was taking on Goiti Yamauchi, a fighter who hasn’t been stopped in MMA before, although that changed at Page’s hands, or more his feet. It took him just 26 seconds to get the victory as he impressed yet again.

It was an absolutely brutal finish from Page who appeared to make Yamauchi’s knee explode after connecting with a leg kick which left Yamauchi immobile on the canvas at the edge of the cage, forcing the referee to jump in and save the fighter, waving the clash off.

Michael Page beats Goiti Yamauchi via knockout at Bellator 292

With all combat sports, we’ve become accustomed to seeing a certain style of knockout. In boxing KOs are very standard, but of course some are much more emphatic than others. When it comes to cage fighting promotions, it is a different story.

However, it is normally the same type of knockout, but it can be inflicted with both the feet of the fighters as well as punches, but this one took it to another level, Yamauchi wasn’t knocked out or dazed, but in fact was left unable to continue and the referee stepped in, meaning the fight was officially won via knockout.

The video of the knockout has gone viral, with it appearing like the kneecap of Yamauchi exploded from a leg kick, the footage certainly isn’t for the squeamish. He tries to continue but as soon as his foot hits the canvas he realises what has happened and drops to the floor in excruciating pain.

Video: Michael Page knocks out Goiti Yamauchi

Journalist Ariel Helwani shared the footage on his own Twitter account, captioning the video by saying: “Ok this angle is insane. Looks like Yamauchi’s kneecap exploded?!”

It certainly looks that way when you see the footage, Page himself knew just how savage the blow was, standing there and walking away whilst his opponent was on the canvas. Page was aware that there was no getting up from that and didn’t try to keep him down.

Page’s highlight reel is only getting bigger and bigger after his triumphant return to the Bellator promotion saw him secure another impressive victory. What a way for the main card of a MMA night to start!