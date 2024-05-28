Highlights Late-game execution decided the Pacers-Celtics series due to a significant experience gap.

The Pacers had high win probabilities in crucial moments but failed to secure victories.

The Pacers' playoff sweep by the Celtics isn't uncommon in NBA history, as other competitive series also resulted in sweeps.

The Indiana Pacers' improbable run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs has officially concluded following a sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana saved their best brand of basketball for the postseason and reached the Conference Finals for the first time since 2013. Although the series ended with the Pacers unable to capture a win, the results don't give justice to how close this series was.

It was evident due to late-game execution that the deciding factor between these two teams was experience. The Celtics have been to the Conference Finals in six of the last eight years, while Pacers forward, Pascal Siakam is the only team member with substantial postseason experience. This is supported by a brutal stat that illustrates just how close the Pacers were to not only winning a single game, but multiple games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Pacers had at least a 90 percent win probability in the fourth quarter during Game 1, Game 3, and Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers outplayed the Celtics for most of the 48 minutes of action and found themselves with a 117-114 lead with 12 seconds left and possession of the ball, giving them a 90.3 percent win probability. Following a costly turnover, Celtics star and ECF MVP, Jaylen Brown, made a clutch three to send the game to overtime, in which Jayson Tatum scored eight points to secure the victory for Boston.

In Game 3, Indiana was up as much as 18 points, despite All-NBA guard, Tyrese Haliburton being sidelined with a hamstring injury. At the 8:42 mark of the fourth quarter, the Pacers held a 94-85 lead and a 90.6 percent win probability. Game 4 featured the highest win percentage possibility for the Pacers in the final period of any game in the series. Indiana held a 109-101 lead with only 2:38 remaining in the game. However, Indiana would be held scoreless for the game's final 3:33, and a Derrick White corner three-pointer was the difference maker needed to give the Celtics the edge.

Boston has been in this situation nearly every season with the construction of their dynamic duo of Tatum and Brown. Following the series-clinching victory, Tatum spoke with the media and shared how the Celtics have grown in the clutch.

“Just being decisive, watching a lot of film, knowing the things that we want to run in those late-game situations, being able to apply it, having carryover from film sessions and practice and shootaround.” - Jayson Tatum

No team is happy or even content with being swept, regardless if each game came down to the wire or not. However, this remains something the Pacers can hang their head on going forward as they build towards becoming a legit championship contender.

Recent Series Sweeps That Were Closer Than The Result Suggests

Competitive series that end in sweeps aren't anything new to the NBA

Being swept in a playoff series is one of the most deflating experiences an NBA team can endure. What's even more deflating is that every game could go either way within the final moments. The Pacers-Celtics series isn't the only series sweep to have multiple games that went down to the wire, as there are a handful of other series that were even more competitive than Boston and Indiana.

Just as early as last season in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets iconically swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Other than Game 3, which the Nuggets won by 11 points with a score of 119-108, every other game was decided by six points or fewer. The Nuggets won Game 1 by six points, Game 2 by five points and the closeout Game 4 by just two points. However, this wasn't LeBron James' first extremely competitive sweep.

In 2017, the Cleveland Cavaliers went up against the aforementioned Indiana Pacers in the first round, in which James was on the victorious side. Each game was decided by six points or fewer, including a massive Game 3 comeback by the Cavaliers erasing a 26-point deficit. Across the four games, there was only a 16-point differential. Myles Turner is the only remaining member of this Indiana team to still be with the franchise.

One of the most notorious competitive sweeps in the playoffs was in 2019 in the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Although it was deemed a foregone conclusion before the season started that the Warriors would be in the NBA Finals, the Trail Blazers put up a fight. Portland held substantial leads in three of the four games.

In Game 2, the Blazers held a 15-point lead heading into halftime on the road. In Game 3, they held a 13-point lead heading into halftime, and in Game 4, they held an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry was sensational in this series, averaging 36.5 points per game, which is the most ever in a four-game series.

Although the Pacers weren't able to capture a win, they aren't the only team in NBA history that has been on the wrong side of a competitive sweep. Regardless, the future is bright in Indiana for future years to come.