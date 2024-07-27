Highlights Bryan Gil's move from Tottenham to Girona is advancing to it's final stages

Gil has struggled to make an impact in England, and Spurs are eager to move him on to create space in their squad for further signings.

Tottenham are eyeing Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto in a double swoop.

Negotiations between Girona and Tottenham over a deal for Bryan Gil are advancing to the final stages, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gil has endured a turbulent period in north London since his arrival in 2021, experiencing underwhelming stints at both Valencia and Sevilla, while struggling to establish himself in the Lilywhites' first team. The 23-year-old is understood not to be a part of Ange Postecoglou's plans, and thus the winger is being allowed to leave this summer.

Girona have emerged as the most likely suitor in recent days, with Romano revealing that the player is desperate to join the Spanish club. While the details of the move are yet be formalised, he's expected to complete the switch imminently, in a move that will open a vacancy in Spurs' squad which they'll likely look to fill in the transfer market.

Gil Close to Girona Move

The wide man has struggled for opportunities in England

Emerging from Sevilla's academy, Gil had been tipped as one of the most exciting young talents in European football when he joined Tottenham in 2021 for £21.6 million, in a deal that involved Erik Lamela going the other way. However, after three years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Spaniard has struggled to make a significant impact, making just 43 appearances for the North London outfit.

Loan spells at Valencia and Sevilla have not seen much more success, with the creative winger now set to depart the club. With West Ham displaying interest in Artem Dovbyk and Savio joining Manchester City, Girona are in the market for attacking reinforcements and have identified Gil, who Harry Redknapp once described as "brilliant" as the perfect candidate to replace the quality they may lose.

Writing on X, Romano provided an upgrade in regard to La Liga's 2023/24 surprise package's pursuit of the Spurs winger, claiming that the deal is advancing:

Gil's departure could free up space for Tottenham to reinvest in their wide attacking areas. Postecoglou is eager to liberate captain Son Heung-Min to be used purely as a central striker, with the South Korean scoring the bulk of his 17 goals down the middle in the 2023/24 campaign. To do this, the Australian is looking at adding another winger who can push the likes of Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson.

Gil's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 209 Goal Contributions 0 Shots Per 90 1.72 Key Passes Per 90 1.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.48

Spurs Looking at Signing Duo

Eze and Neto are wanted

The volume of links with wide forwards would indeed suggest Postecoglou is following this line of thinking. The Middlesex side are reportedly plotting a sensational double swoop worth upwards of £128 million for Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto.

While Eze has predominantly been used in more central roles, he's also been sporadically deployed out wide. The Crystal Palace man has a £68 million release clause, which Postecoglou is eager to activate. Meanwhile, Wolves have supposedly reduced their asking price for Neto to somewhere in the region of £60 million, due to his persistent knee injuries.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024