Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil was given a rare start against Aston Villa back in November, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT whether he believes this was out of necessity, or whether he could become a regular under Ange Postecoglou.

The injury situation at Hotspur Way appears to be worsening every single week, meaning some of Postecoglou's fringe players are given starting roles in the side. It's an ideal opportunity for many Spurs stars who have been forced to get used to watching from the bench, and if they manage to impress the Australian manager, they could keep their shirt.

Gil signed for Spurs for a fee of around £21.6m from Sevilla back in 2021, as per Sky Sports, but the young winger has struggled to make an impact since his arrival. The 22-year-old has been sent out on loan twice since coming to the Premier League, joining Sevilla and Valencia, but Postecoglou opted to keep him around this season.

Bryan Gil could save Tottenham millions

Before Spurs' most recent game against Aston Villa, Gil had appeared just twice in the Premier League this season, as per FBref. The Spaniard was yet to start in England's top flight under Postecoglou, but was given a rare opportunity to impress. Although it may have been due to impressive work in training, there's certainly an argument that it was a bit of necessity, with Dejan Kulusevski playing centrally due to injuries and Gil coming on the right-hand side. Richarlison, Manor Solomon, and James Maddison are also on the treatment table, so there's a lack of options in attack.

TEAMtalk have suggested that Gil could save Tottenham millions in the upcoming transfer windows after his impressive performance at home to Villa as they might not have to invest in another creative forward. Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton was full of praise for Gil after his display, suggesting that he can be that 'creative spark' for the north London club.

Gil showing that he's capable of producing in the Premier League could allow Kulusevski to play more centrally on a regular occasion, making Postecoglou's squad more complete if players can play in multiple positions. Football Insider claimed back in October that Gil was set for a key role despite his lack of minutes, with the former Celtic boss impressed with him in training. The report also suggested that Gil was expected to leave in the summer transfer window, so he's managed to turn things around under Postecoglou.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that the team that faced Aston Villa was so experimental that it's difficult to know how much of it that Postecoglou will stick with. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe Gil has shown enough suggest that he's now going to become a regular in the starting XI for the Lilywhites. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"That was such an experimental team it's difficult to know how much of it Postecoglou will stick with. Gil had an interesting start to his Spurs career. He came in and was clearly a talented player they expected to grow. Sent out on loan and came back and is still struggling to get in. I think he's going to get chances and minutes this season. But I don't think he's shown enough to suggest that he's going to be starting regularly when everyone is fit. I still think he's up against it in terms of proving his worth to the manager. That being said, they're down a lot of bodies still and it wouldn't be a shock if he keeps his place for the next one. He's getting a chance to show what he can do now and he really needs to seize it with both hands."

Tottenham could now prioritise a defender in January

As we head towards the January transfer window, Postecoglou and his recruitment team will be planning their targets. With Micky van de Ven out injured, signing a centre-back could be a major priority for the north London club.

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs have entered the race for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The report also adds that Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi are also alternative targets for Spurs. Despite having van de Ven and Cristian Romero as a starting pairing, Postecoglou wants further depth at the back.