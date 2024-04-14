Highlights Bryan Gil may seek a permanent transfer this summer due to a lack of game time.

Tottenham would be willing to allow Gil to depart if the right offer arrives in the summer transfer window.

Feyenoord are one of the sides who are showing an interest in Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has struggled for game time this season, and according to GIVEMESPORT sources, he could seek a departure in the summer transfer window, with Spurs willing to allow him to depart on a permanent transfer.

Gil made the move to north London back in 2021 from Sevilla for a fee of around £21m, with Erik Lamela heading the other way. The 23-year-old has been sent back to Spain on two occasions since moving to Tottenham, joining Sevilla and Valencia.

Spurs opted to keep Gil at the club for the 2023/2024 campaign, but he's struggled to make a significant impact for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Could Sell Gil This Summer

He wants a permanent departure

Tottenham could now allow Gil to depart on a permanent transfer, and the Spanish winger's preference is to head through the exit door during the summer window. Previously, Gil has been keen to fight for his future, but it looks as though a departure could be on the cards when the market opens later this year, according to GMS sources.

Bryan Gil's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 84.5 Average passes per game 12.9 Dribbles per game 0.7 Shots per game 0.3 Key passes per game 0.3 Correct as of 12/04/2024

The former Sevilla star is now starting to attract interest from Feyenoord, with the Dutch club keen on securing his signature on a permanent deal. Gil is now looking for some clarity over his future, and it's no surprise considering his lack of impact this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Gil has played just 7% of the minutes available to him in the Premier League this season for Tottenham.

Gil currently has two years remaining on his contract, and considering he's now been at the club for around three years without becoming a regular for the north London outfit, it could be time for him to move on and seek a fresh challenge.

Bryan Gil Attracting Interest Elsewhere

Brighton were keen in January

According to MailOnline, Spurs were considering offloading Gil before the end of the January transfer window after failing to make an impact in the first half of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion opened discussions regarding a loan move, while Nottingham Forest were also showing an interest.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT at the time that the 23-year-old was keen on staying in north London and fighting for a place in the senior squad, but sources have now confirmed that he could be considering a departure at the end of the campaign.

