Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has become a key player for Brentford over the last few years, but former striker Ivan Toney often took the limelight. The French attacker has been a regular contributor in front of goal, and he's now being linked with a move away from the club.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are all said to be keen on Mbeumo, and he's said to be in no rush to sign an extension with the Bees.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool Keen on Mbeumo

He's in no rush to sign a new deal

According to a report from HITC, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle are all interested in signing Mbeumo. The French star is in no rush to sign a new contract, with the report claiming that his data has caught the eye of many clubs in the Premier League.

Mbeumo has two years left on his deal, so it might not be considered an immediate problem for Thomas Frank's side, but it's a situation that needs resolving in the future. From Liverpool's perspective, Mohamed Salah is out of contract next summer, so Mbeumo could be eyed as a replacement.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics 2023/2024 - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1 2nd Match rating 7.02 2nd

Although Mbeumo might not be on the level of Salah, the numbers he's produced in a lesser side are impressive and could convince the likes of Liverpool that he's capable of making the step up. If Mbuemo was surrounded by better players, there's an argument to suggest he could take his game to the next level.

The 25-year-old moved to the Premier League back in 2019 and has played for Brentford ever since. Mbeumo is yet to test himself elsewhere since arriving in England, so it wouldn't be a surprise is he was considering a fresh challenge in the near future.

Related Brighton Beat Liverpool to 'Special' Transfer This Summer Liverpool missed out on the signing of a "special" talent this summer to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool Could Move for Jonathan Tah

He might be a Van Dijk replacement

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract next summer, the Reds might be considering finding a replacement in the near future. There's a chance Liverpool manage to extend his current deal, but at the age of 33, they will need to source a replacement eventually.

According to a report from journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool could be one of the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The Merseyside outfit have been tracking the German international and Arne Slot is said to be interested in bringing him in as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Statistics via WhoScored