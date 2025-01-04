Summary Former club captain Bryan Robson once named his greatest Manchester United XI in history

For many of a certain vintage, Bryan Robson is the greatest Manchester United captain there has ever been. While he may not have been part of a squad that dominated like when players such as Sir Bobby Charlton and Roy Keane held the armband, Robson was the standard-bearer for the Red Devils for much of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Affectionately known as 'Captain Marvel,' the all-action midfielder is firmly in the conversation when it comes to players who deserve to be included in an all-time Manchester United XI, despite playing in a position with some incredibly stiff competition. However, back in 2021, the ex-England international appeared on an episode of The Michael Anthony Show and was asked to name his ultimate United team.

With so many incredible names to pick from, the likes of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs failed to make the cut as Robson selected a side that would have struck fear into any opposition and included four Ballon d'Or winners.

Bryan Robson's All-Time Manchester United XI GK Peter Schmeichel DEF Denis Irwin DEF Paul McGrath DEF Jaap Stam DEF Tony Dunne MID George Best MID Bobby Charlton MID Roy Keane MID Cristiano Ronaldo ATT Denis Law ATT Wayne Rooney

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin, Paul McGrath, Jaap Stam, Tony Dunne

Close

Starting off in between the sticks, there were plenty of viable options for Robson to choose from, including Harry Gregg, Alex Stepney, Edwin van der Sar, and David De Gea. Instead, the former number seven opted to choose the great Dane, Peter Schmeichel, who was a mainstay in the United backline throughout the 1990s.

One of the bigger absentees from the XI was Gary Neville, who most would have assumed was a home banker at right-back. Instead, Robson went for Denis Irwin, although the Irishman predominantly played as a left-back. However, his former teammate claimed that Irwin was so good he could fit in on the right side, which would leave room for Tony Dunne on the opposite flank, who played at the club between 1960 and 1973.

In the middle, there is no room for Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, despite the two arguably being the greatest partnership in Premier League history. Instead, Robson opted for Paul McGrath and Jaap Stam. McGrath spent seven years at United but arguably played his best football when he left to join Aston Villa in 1989, where he would go on to win the PFA Player of the Year award during the first season of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Dutchman Stam was crucial in United's treble-winning team in 1999.

Midfielders

George Best, Bobby Charlton, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo