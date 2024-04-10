Highlights Kobbie's Mainoo's character has been praised by Man Utd legend Bryan Robson.

Robson is in regular attendance at the United training ground, claiming that Mainoo is polite to everyone he sees.

Mainoo has been urged to stay grounded, but Robson believes he's in good hands.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson still spends a portion of his time at the club's training ground, and he's now discussed what he's seen from young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, praising his character around the place.

Mainoo's rise over the last few months has been phenomenal, coming through the academy and bursting onto the Premier League scene. His performances have earned him a place in the England squad of late, making his debut for Gareth Southgate's side last month.

Over the next few months and years, it's important that the youngster keeps his feet on the ground in order to allow him to continue progressing. The 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength in such a short space of time, but it's imperative that he stays on the right track.

Bryan Robson Praises Mainoo's Character

He's keeping his feet on the ground at Man Utd

In an interview with The Telegraph, former United player Bryan Robson has explained how he often sees Mainoo around the Carrington training ground, suggesting that he's always polite to everyone, while stressing the importance of not getting carried away with his rise to fame...

“I love the lad’s temperament. I see him at the training ground and he is always polite to everyone. That is a great start. I’ve heard his Dad is helpful and keeps his feet on the ground. My dad was a lorry driver and what he did was keep my feet on the ground and not get carried away with your own importance. That is a really important part at the age he is and the next couple of years of progression. He has the talent."

In football, although talent is of course a vital part of becoming a footballer, a host of players have fallen by the wayside over the years for reasons other than their ability, whether that be attitude, application, or another off-the-pitch factor. The early signs for Mainoo certainly appear to be positive, and receiving a glowing reference from a United legend is always going to stand you in good stead.

Mainoo has already shown incredible maturity for both club and country so far this season, so Robson's comments shouldn't come as a surprise to many who have seen him in action for United and England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo ranks in the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for clearances per 90 minutes (2.12) over the last 365 days.

Related Man Utd Set to Offer New Deal to Willy Kambwala Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala impressed against Liverpool and a new contract could be in the offing.

Mainoo in Line for Lucrative New Contract

Man Utd pushing to tie him down

Although Mainoo only signed a new deal at the club last year, the youngster agreed terms before bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford. The England international has now made a significant impact at the highest level, so the Red Devils will be desperate to reward him adequately.

Reports have suggested that United are now set to offer Mainoo a new lucrative contract in the summer. It's understood that the deal he signed last year has clauses inserted which mean the young midfielder is being rewarded this term, but the club are still keen on offering another contract.

All stats courtesy of FBref.