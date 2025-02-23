Former Manchester United and England captain Bryan Robson once named an ex-Liverpool star as the hardest opponent he ever faced off against during his career. Robson was a pioneer and a leader for the Red Devils in the 1980s, possessing all the necessary attributes to be a top-drawer midfielder of that generation.

Not only was the legendary number seven as technically savvy as they came, but he could chip in with an incredibly important goal and was able to do the dirty work defensively too. Because of this, he was seen as one of the very best in English football, but Robson once revealed that a five-foot-seven Englishman was as tough and hard as anyone he ever stepped on the pitch with.

Robson Names Liverpool's Jimmy Case as 'Hardest Ever Opponent'

Case made over 260 appearances for the Reds

Speaking to the Guardian back in 2006, Robson was asked who his dirtiest ever opponent was. While he did state that his chosen pick wasn't necessarily dirty, he did say that former right midfielder Jimmy Case was the hardest player he played against:

"I won't say he was dirty but certainly the hardest opponent was Jimmy Case. He could certainly look after himself. He was very clever about it as well."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robson played against Case on 24 separate occasions during his career, winning nine times and losing seven.

Case first joined Liverpool in 1973 and quickly established himself as part of a team that dominated English and European football in the mid to late seventies. During his time at Anfield, he would win four First Division titles and three European Cups, while also garnering a reputation for being one of the hardest players in the club's history.

Jimmy Case Liverpool Statistics Games 269 Goals 46 Assists 42 Trophies 14

Robson Reveals Greatest Match He Ever Played In

The famous number seven had some fond memories playing against Liverpool

While he may have had some tough tasks against Liverpool during his career, Robson also revealed that his best ever game came against the Reds in 1988.

"One of the classics for myself was for United against Liverpool at Anfield in '88," the ex-midfielder claimed. "We had a man sent off and were 3-1 down but we got back to level terms.

"Gordon Strachan actually missed a great chance later on to win it for us. It was definitely one of the all-time great games as far as I'm concerned."

Despite not being renowned for being an out-and-out goalscoring midfielder, Robson did have a rather impressive record against the Merseyside outfit. In fact, only five other players, including Marcus Rashford and George Best, have scored more goals for United against their North-West rivals.

