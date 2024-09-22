Following the benching of Bryce Young earlier this week , fans and pundits are wondering what Young's future is with the Carolina Panthers .

While reports indicate that other NFL teams are inquiring about Young's availability via trade with Carolina, the Panthers do not intend to trade Young at this point, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that sources within the Panthers organization say Young's benching should be viewed 'as a break', with the intention being for him to start again at some point this season.

Why Was Bryce Young Benched?

The Panthers are hopeful Young can regroup from the bench.

Head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that the decision to turn to Andy Dalton was about getting the offense on track, and having a better chance to win in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders .

This is something I felt like gives us our chance to take a step forward in our play style and to be able to compete this week against a really good Raiders team.

It's worth pointing out that the New York Jets benched Zach Wilson a couple of seasons ago, midway through the second season of the no.2 overall pick's career.

Wilson's time on the bench didn't change much, and he was benched for a second time in the 2022 season, before the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers the following offseason, which basically put an expiration date on Wilson's time in New York.

Young has also taken a beating, as he was sacked 62 times in his rookie season, though his release time is also at 2.9 seconds, the 24th slowest in the NFL.

Most Sacked QBs in One Season Rank Player Sacks Team Year 1 David Carr 76 Houston Texans 2002 2 Randall Cunningham 72 Philadelphia Eagles 1986 3 David Carr 68 Houston Texans 2005 4 Sam Howell 65 Washington Commanders 2023 5 Jon Kitna 63 Detroit Lions 2006 T-6 Steve Beuerlein 62 Carolina Panthers 2000 T-6 Ken O'Brien 62 New York Jets 1985 T-6 Deshaun Watson 62 Houston Texans 2018 T-6 Bryce Young 62 Carolina Panthers 2023 10 Neil Lomax 61 St. Louis Cardinals 1985 11 Randall Cunningham 60 Philadelphia Eagles 1992

If the Panthers' intention is not to trade Young, at least not during this season, it'll be interesting to see how Young looks when he is inserted back into the lineup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young has been the NFL's most sacked QB since Week 1 of the 2023 season, taking 68 sacks in 18 starts.

If multiple NFL teams are indeed interested in Young now, would any further struggles lower his trade value?

Would a team with a more established o-line help Young? Does he need more weapons on offense?

We'll only find out if Young gets back under center, either in Carolina, or elsewhere.

