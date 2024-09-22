Following the benching of Bryce Young earlier this week , fans and pundits are wondering what Young's future is with the Carolina Panthers .
While reports indicate that other NFL teams are inquiring about Young's availability via trade with Carolina, the Panthers do not intend to trade Young at this point, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Meanwhile, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that sources within the Panthers organization say Young's benching should be viewed 'as a break', with the intention being for him to start again at some point this season.
Hope For Bryce Young? 5 QBs Who Were Benched Early In Their Careers (And Turned It Around)
All hope is not lost for Bryce Young, as several successful quarterbacks were benched before hitting their stride as pros.
Why Was Bryce Young Benched?
The Panthers are hopeful Young can regroup from the bench.
Head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that the decision to turn to Andy Dalton was about getting the offense on track, and having a better chance to win in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders .
This is something I felt like gives us our chance to take a step forward in our play style and to be able to compete this week against a really good Raiders team.
It's worth pointing out that the New York Jets benched Zach Wilson a couple of seasons ago, midway through the second season of the no.2 overall pick's career.
Wilson's time on the bench didn't change much, and he was benched for a second time in the 2022 season, before the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers the following offseason, which basically put an expiration date on Wilson's time in New York.
Young has also taken a beating, as he was sacked 62 times in his rookie season, though his release time is also at 2.9 seconds, the 24th slowest in the NFL.
|
Most Sacked QBs in One Season
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Sacks
|
Team
|
Year
|
1
|
David Carr
|
76
|
Houston Texans
|
2002
|
2
|
Randall Cunningham
|
72
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1986
|
3
|
David Carr
|
68
|
Houston Texans
|
2005
|
4
|
Sam Howell
|
65
|
Washington Commanders
|
2023
|
5
|
Jon Kitna
|
63
|
Detroit Lions
|
2006
|
T-6
|
Steve Beuerlein
|
62
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2000
|
T-6
|
Ken O'Brien
|
62
|
New York Jets
|
1985
|
T-6
|
Deshaun Watson
|
62
|
Houston Texans
|
2018
|
T-6
|
Bryce Young
|
62
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2023
|
10
|
Neil Lomax
|
61
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1985
|
11
|
Randall Cunningham
|
60
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1992
If the Panthers' intention is not to trade Young, at least not during this season, it'll be interesting to see how Young looks when he is inserted back into the lineup.
GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young has been the NFL's most sacked QB since Week 1 of the 2023 season, taking 68 sacks in 18 starts.
If multiple NFL teams are indeed interested in Young now, would any further struggles lower his trade value?
Would a team with a more established o-line help Young? Does he need more weapons on offense?
We'll only find out if Young gets back under center, either in Carolina, or elsewhere.
Sources: Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport
All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.
Why The Panthers Are Wrong to Bench Bryce Young
Even after a disastrous start to his NFL career, the Panthers are making the wrong decision to bench Bryce Young.