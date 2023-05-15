The Carolina Panthers might have given up a lot in order to draft Bryce Young, but they aren’t going to rush him out there just yet.

The Carolina Panthers have been looking for decent, promising quarterback play ever since the peak days of Cam Newton, and they have gone through a lot of options since then in order to try and find the next guy who can lead them back to a Super Bowl.

Whether it be young prospects like Kyle Allen, veterans like Teddy Bridgewater or players looking for their ‘second chance’ in the form of Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, they have exhausted all options at the spot and now want to try a new method.

Which is why this offseason they sent a pretty big haul of both picks and wide receiver DJ Moore in order to draft Bryce Young out of Alabama with the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a haul that showed just how much faith in Young to be able to turn the franchise around.

However, it seems as though they aren’t ready to hand him the keys to the organisation just yet.

Bryce Young still very much the young one for the Carolina Panthers

In a report from Panthers.com, they pointed out that veteran Andy Dalton will take the vast majority of the work with the team’s starters whilst Young will start off with the backups, relaying quotes from head coach Frank Reich:

Reich said Dalton would take the first-team reps starting Monday, while Young will get his time with the twos. Reich acknowledged that the coaching staff would look for the right time to make the transition, but until then, they will take the time – and reps – needed to get Young ready.

"Bryce is going to get a lot of reps – likely even a few more than Andy, just as the new guy," Reich said. "The good thing with Andy is he's logged a lot in the last couple of weeks. And as a savvy veteran, he still needs the work, but we'll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger player – focus on getting him as many reps as we can."

Will slow and steady win the race for the Carolina Panthers?

You can certainly understand why the Panthers might be a little nervous when it comes to putting him out there, because for every Dak Prescott or Joe Burrow that goes out there and lights it up when they step on the field, there are just as many Zach Wilson’s and Jonny Manziel’s.

This is clearly a long-term thing with the Panthers, and if they have to delay his transition to starter for a while as he gets used to the pace and physicality of the NFL, then it will be the smart thing to do, you just have to hope that they don’t end up regretting not putting him in sooner if he lights it up but miss out on the playoffs by a game or two.