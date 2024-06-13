Highlights The Panthers mortgaged their future for Bryce Young, who had a rough rookie season.

The Bears used Panthers' 2024 first-round pick to select Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.

The Panthers are projected to struggle again in 2024.

It's tough to imagine a rockier start to an NFL career than what Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young went through as a rookie.

Headed into a second season that doesn't look to be much better for the franchise, Young has tried to remain positive (via Carolina Panthers):

We all have a chip on our shoulder. We haven't really spent much time talking about last year ... It's about being the best version of who we are this year.

The Panthers have had six consecutive losing seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2017. They also haven't won a playoff game since going 15-1 and making the Super Bowl following the 2015 season, an eight-year stretch that represents the sixth-longest such drought.

Things Could Get Worse For Carolina Panthers in 2024

Some NFL mock drafts have Carolina selecting another QB at No. 1 overall in 2025

The Panthers mortgaged their future to select Young, swapping first-round picks with the Chicago Bears in 2023 and also sending them a second-round pick in 2023, their 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With that move, the Bears secured their future. They used the Panthers' 2023 first-round pick to obtain offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who made the PFWA All-Rookie Team and used the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

In return, Young led the Panthers to a 2-15 record in 2023 as he threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing just 59.8 percent of his passes. He was also sacked 62 times for -477 yards, the worst total in the NFL.

The Panthers aren't projected to be much better in 2024 than they were during Young's rookie season. BetMGM's projected over/under win totals for 2024 have Carolina at 5.5 wins. Only the New England Patriots have a worse projected outcome, at 4.5 wins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Carolina Panthers have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft twice in franchise history and selected a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback both times. Before selecting Bryce Young in 2023, the Panthers selected Auburn quarterback Cam Newton at No. 1 overall in 2010.

Hopefully, for Young's psyche, he's not a connoisseur of NFL mock drafts. Pro Football Network has Georgia quarterback Carson Beck projected to the Panthers at No. 1 overall in 2025. Thankfully, Young's more focused on how the team can improve in 2024:

We want to embody it and learn from it and grow from it, but for us - again - you've got new faces, new guys, new coaching staff. Really for us, it's not trying to see if we can be better than last year. It's about been the best version of who we are this year.

Were the Panthers to part ways with Young after the 2024 season, it would be the shortest tenure for a quarterback taken with the No. 1 overall pick since JaMarcus Russell lasted just three seasons with the Oakland Raiders after they selected him with the top pick in 2007.

Everyone in Charlotte will be hoping that mock draft does not come to fruition, and the team has actually taken some significantly positive steps to ensure this year is better than the last, especially for their franchise QB.

A new head coach with a great track record of reinvigorating QBs, new No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette, and they shelled out over $150 million for two new starting guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. That's what you call investing in your quarterback.

Carolina opens the 2024 regular season on September 8 at the New Orleans Saints.

