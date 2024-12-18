Four of the world's top golfers came together in the off-season to compete in a 2 vs 2 match that effectively pitted the PGA Tour against upstart, Saudi-backed league LIV Golf, at one of the most expensive golf courses in Las Vegas, for a $10 million prize in a native cryptocurrency on notable exchange Crypto.com.

With Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on one team, and Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on another, it was always going to be a box office spectacle for golf.

However, one of the news stories coming out of the event was not who won, per se, but how DeChambeau — renowned for being one of the best, longest, and most inventive drivers in the game, accidentally struck Scheffler's father with an errant tee shot on the second hole.

Bryson DeChambeau Accidentally Hit Scottie Scheffler's Dad

The DeChambeau and Koepka pairing went on to lose the $10 million match

Scheffler's father, according to Golf Week via USA Today, "appeared unfazed" and the match continued without incident.

DeChambeau and Koepka lost a few holes in the beginning of the match and were never able to recover, and though Scheffler has been, by far, the best male golfer on the planet this year, with nine title wins, including one major, it was actually McIlroy who showcased many of the skills that made him a face of the PGA Tour over the last decade.

McIlroy birdied the first hole, as well as the second, to give himself and Scheffler a two-hole lead immediately. The lead that the PGA pairing had built early on was one they pretty much maintained through the event, and they closed the show for good on the 16th green when Koepka's putt to extend the match missed the hole.

As GIVEMESPORT previously reported, the winnings from this event were paid out on Cronos (CRO), which is the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com, which sponsored the event. It is unclear if McIlroy and Scheffler will keep the crypto, trade it for the dominant token in the industry which is Bitcoin, or sell it for cash, instead.

Cro, in the year to date, though, is up approximately 85%. Bitcoin, too, has been rallying of late, largely because of Donald Trump's re-election into the White House, and optimism that a Trump presidency signals a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in which the American government would start buying approximately 200,000 Bitcoins every year for five years.

The PGA Tour season restarts at the end of the year when, from December 30 to January 5, some of the world's best players travel to Hawaii for The Sentry tournament.