Highlights Bryson DeChambeau clinched one of golf's majors, the US Open, on Sunday.

The American had to get up-and-down from the bunker on the 18th to win.

Rory McIlroy was also in contention but threw away his lead and then refused to stay for interviews.

Bryson DeChambeau won golf's US Open in style by keeping his cool under pressure in contrast to Rory McIlroy who threw his lead away, and then refused to stay for interviews when he realized his American rival had finished strong with a total score of 274 (-6) after four rounds — a one shot lead over McIlroy who finished on 275 (-5).

More to follow…