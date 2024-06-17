Highlights DeChambeau clinched his second US Open title by a single stroke on Sunday evening, as Rory McIlroy stumbled.

The American took home record-setting top prize money from an overall pool of $21.5 million.

DeChambeau's earnings were significantly up from his $2.2 million prize for his 2020 victory.

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open on Sunday evening for the second time after beating Rory McIlroy by one shot, winning a major championship-record prize in the process. The intense competition at Pinehurst No. 2 resulted in DeChambeau finishing at 6-under, just ahead of McIlroy at 5-under.

The Northern Irishman had looked in prime position to claim the title, before making three bogeys in his final four holes to blow a glorious opportunity. DeChambeau - who won his only previous major at the 2020 US Open - couldn't believe his luck and was beaming from ear-to-ear afterwards.

Bryson DeChambeau Claims Record US Open Prize After Comeback Victory

The 30-year-old American enjoyed a dream final round at Pinehurst

Per CBS Sports, DeChambeau pocketed a tournament-high $4.3 million for his unlikely triumph. That prize is a whopping $2.1m higher than he took home for his 2020 win.

The payout also represented the second-largest winner's prize in 2024, after only Scottie Scheffler's $4.5 million earnings for winning The Players Championship. The overall purse for the event was $21.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from last year. The first prize increased by $700,000 as Wyndham Clark collected $3.6 million in Los Angeles for winning the 2023 US Open. McIlroy took home a consolation prize of $2.32 million for finishing second at the tournament. Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau finished tied at 4-under for third place and took home $1.23 million each.

The top four players all cleared seven figures, while even those who missed their chance to lift the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday received hefty prizes. Every player finishing in the top ten earned at least $500,000, while those in the top twenty made at least $250,000. Players who missed the cut were not left empty-handed, as the USGA once again awarded $10,000 to those who qualified for the championship.

Related Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open in Style After Rory McIlroy's Mishaps Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open in style while Rory McIlroy lost his cool.

Before the tournament began, USGA CEO Mike Whan had said: "This year at the 124th playing of the US Open, we've had over 10,000 entrants try to make it into the field, entrants from all 50 states, 70 different countries, and the ages from age 12 to 74... That got us to the 156 competitors in this field.

"Those competitors won't be playing for $150 like 130 years ago, but they'll be playing for $21.5 million, which means our winner's purse will be a $4.3 million check to the winner and, as we always go $10,000 even, if you miss the cut because as I say every year, we really believe making the cut at the US Open is about getting into the field, over 10,000 people playing for 156 spots".

DeChambeau and McIlroy entered the tournament as favourites with similar 10-to-1 chances to win before the first round and a share of the lead into the back nine on Sunday. After leading through 69 holes, McIlroy missed two putts that were inside five feet, losing the lead in the final three holes. DeChambeau's drive on the 18th hole missed the fairway, and his second shot went into a bunker. However, he manufactured a stunning sand save on his third to within four feet, which he hit perfectly before celebrating around the green in joy.

He joins Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods, and Brooks Koepka as the only players under 30 to win the US Open multiple times since the Second World War.