WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has a reputation for being one of the most hard-nosed men in the whole professional wrestling industry. However, early in his career with the world's biggest promotion, one half of the Dudley Boyz was left 'paralysed with fear' after a backstage interaction with then-company CEO Vince McMahon.

Bubba Ray recalled the tense exchange while speaking on the Busted Open podcast, where he serves as an occasional co-host. It happened in the year 2000 - when WWE was still known as the WWF - and concerned an incident where the Dudleys went badly over their agreed time in a segment with heel group Right to Censor.

The crowd inside Madison Square Garden loved the segment. However, by over-running to such a degree, the Superstars involved had caused a major production headache for those who were due to go on after them.