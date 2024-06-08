Highlights Sterling Shepard's reunion with Baker Mayfield was facilitated by a text conversation, leading to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Shepard is eager for a fresh start in Tampa Bay with a talented team and playing alongside Mayfield.

Mayfield and Shepard had success at Oklahoma with a strong connection, now looking to replicate it in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another addition to their team in early June. They signed former New York Giants pass-catcher Sterling Shepard to a one-year contract. The move reunites Shepard with former Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield. And, as it turns out, that prior relationship helped facilitate this move.

Shepard recently spoke with the New York Post after his signing with Tampa Bay was made official. He mentioned being in regular contact with Mayfield over the years. The veteran receiver went on to explain that a text conversation between him and Mayfield helped set the wheels in motion for this signing.

“I got a text from my boy and I just thought it was ‘regular old checking in to see how I was doing’ type of text, because we do that from time to time to each other."

Mayfield then questioned whether his former college teammate felt like he could continue playing football. Shepard's agent contacted the Buccaneers shortly thereafter, and the rest is history. The 31-year-old will return to the gridiron for his ninth season in the NFL.

Veteran WR Ready to Move Forward With Bucs

Shepard further discussed signing with Tampa Bay.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For a time, Shepard was uncertain about continuing his NFL career. The Oklahoma product has struggled with injuries during his time in the league. He played a combined 10 games in 2021 and 2022 before playing 15 games in 2023. While Shepard wanted things to end differently with the Giants, he is certainly looking forward to this opportunity.

“It’s a new scene. I can’t say I wanted to experience that, I always wanted to be a Giant but I’m not mad at it, man. It’s a really good situation, they have a really good football team, really talented football team and I get to be reunited with my boy and get to play with him a little bit.”

Mayfield and Shepard had a fantastic connection at Oklahoma. In Shepard's final season with the Sooners, he caught a career high 86 passes and racked up over 1,200 receiving yards. Additionally, he caught 11 touchdown passes in 13 games. The two helped the Sooners to an 11-2 record, though they lost in the 2015 Orange Bowl to Clemson.

Mayfield saw a bit of a career resurgence in Tampa Bay last season. He helped the Buccaneers to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Detroit Lions. The veteran signal-caller signed a three-year contract extension with the team earlier in the offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2015, Mayfield and Shepard helped Oklahoma finish top-10 in the nation in passing touchdowns per game. The Sooners also finished top-20 in passing yards per game and pass completion percentage.

Shepard will receive a clean slate in Tampa Bay, much like his former college quarterback. It'll certainly be interesting to see if he can experience his own resurgence similar to what Mayfield did in 2023. It will also be interesting to see where Shepard fits in with this Bucs receiving corps.

The two former Sooners will play their first game together in the NFL on September 8th against the Washington Commanders.

Source: New York Post

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference unless otherwise stated.