Highlights Tampa Bay isn't discussing a contract extension with Chris Godwin, waiting to see his performance under a new offensive coordinator.

The team relies heavily on its passing game, with Godwin and Evans expected to lead in yards again this season.

Godwin needs a healthy season with at least 1,000 yards and more touchdowns to secure a new deal, proving his worth in 2024.

The 2024 season will be the eighth year that Chris Godwin lines up as a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his time with Tampa Bay, he has been an All-Pro, teamed up with Tom Brady for the franchise's second Super Bowl, and had four seasons with more than 1,000 yards. Godwin's career with the Bucs has been successful.

Yet, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the team isn't engaging in contract extension talks with Godwin. Even after his first season with Baker Mayfield under center ended with 83 receptions and 1,024 yards. Curiously, the team was in a similar predicament with Mike Evans throughout last season.

Laine says that the team wants to see the results with Godwin in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system first. Tampa Bay expects to use Godwin more in the slot again this season, a role that has been his most productive. If it works out, maybe Godwin will appreciate the wait for a new deal.

Buccaneers Are Reliant on Their Passing Game

The offense runs through their receivers

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished last in rushing yards per game. It was the same story for the 2022 squad. Things could change with the new offense, but the prevailing belief is that Evans and Godwin will rack up most of the yards again in 2024.

So, if this team wants to qualify for the postseason again, they'll need Godwin to earn every penny of any new contract that he wants. A healthy season of at least 1,000 yards is a must for this offense. The same applies to Evans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chris Godwin has a career catch percentage of 70.2%. That is the fourth-highest mark in NFL history among players with at least 100 games played.

An area where Godwin needs to improve is finding the end zone. Last season, he only caught two touchdown passes, his lowest total since he was a rookie. He had at least five receiving scores every season between 2018 and 2021.

Chris Godwin's Career Stats Year Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2017 34 525 1 2018 59 842 7 2019 86 1,333 9 2020 65 840 7 2021 98 1,103 5 2022 104 1,023 3 2023 83 1,024 2

The production has always been there from Godwin, and he's proven to be an excellent complementary receiver to Tampa's big play threat in Mike Evans. If Godwin were to hit the open market, he'd have no shortage of suitors.

The Bucs have some salary cap considerations.

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

One factor that may be in play here is that the Buccaneers currently have only $10.4 million in cap space going into the season. That number will shrink even more next year, as Baker Mayfield's contract extension kicks in going into 2025. Mayfield will carry a $6.9 million cap hit this season, before that number shoots up to $35.7 million next year. Once their QB takes up a much larger chunk of their salary cap, the Bucs will need to figure out how to allocate that cap space to the rest of their roster.

They'll likely want to take this season to evaluate where Godwin fits in with their future plans.

So, for Gowdin's camp, no talks of a new deal are probably disappointing. At the same time, 2024 should provide plenty of opportunities to prove his worth. Only time will tell if he can force the front office to bring him back.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated

All contract/salary cap info courtesy of Over The Cap, unless otherwise stated