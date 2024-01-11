Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have stumbled in the second half of the season, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have improved.

The Eagles' defense remains weak, ranking poorly in several defensive categories.

Expect offensive fireworks as both teams struggle against the pass.

In a tale of two seasons headed in opposite directions, the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since their 10-1 start, Philly has stumbled to the finish, losing five of their last six. Conversely, Tampa Bay’s won five of their last six after only winning four of their first 11.

Despite their contrasting arrows, BetMGM has the Eagles as three-point road favorites. Can the Eagles suddenly turn around their porous defense and sputtering offense? Will Tampa Bay actually beat a good team, and does Philly still qualify as one? Many diverging questions make this a fascinating matchup. Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night's Eagles at the Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds Platform Moneyline Against the spread Over/Under BetMGM Eagles (-160) Bucs (+135) Eagles -3 (-110) Bucs +3 (-110) 43.5

Related Ranking the top coaching openings in the NFL A breakdown of the NFL head coach openings and the likelihood of each team attracting a top candidate.

Key matchups

What’s real? Plus offensive fireworks

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When analyzing these two teams, getting a handle on who they actually are is challenging. Is there any vestige of the 10-1 Eagles left? On the other hand, is Tampa Bay actually good?

Here's a list of the teams the Bucs' wins came against: Vikings, Bears, Saints, Titans, Panthers (2X), Falcons, Packers, and Jaguars. Those teams went a combined 56-80. Their best win by a mile was at Green Bay. They just scraped by the worst team in the NFL, 9-0, in a must-win game.

One thing we know for sure: the Eagles defense remains in shambles. At 8-1, they changed from first-year DC Sean Desai to Matt Patricia. That move has only worsened them and most likely weakened the players’ belief that they have the right coaches to make the proper adjustments.

They rank 31st in opponent third down percentage (46.3), 29th in opponent first downs per game (21.4), and 24th in yards per play (5.5). They are average (13th) in QB pressure rate (21.9%), disrupting the pass 16th (65.1%), while mediocre against the run: 20th in opponent yards per rush attempt (4.3).

Philadelphia Eagles Defense Defense Opponent third down percentage Opponent first downs per game Yards per play QB pressure Rate Opponent completion percentage Yards per rush attempt NFL rank 31st 29th 24th 13th 16th 20th Stat 46.3% 21.4 5.5 21.9 65.1% 4.3

Therefore, if the Eagles' offensive troika of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith is healthy, we should see some serious fireworks. The Buccaneers are stout against the run but give up 6.9 yards per pass attempt (25th). With Bakey Mayfield throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both teams should be marching up and down the field. It may come down to who has the ball last.

Betting trends

With both pass defenses struggling, expect this game won through the air

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ironically, despite these teams going in opposite directions, they have more in common than not. They both excel on 3rd down offensively but suck defensively. Opposing teams also feast on both of their defenses through the air in numerous categories. The tale of the tape

Philly:

5-4 on the road

4.3 yards per rush (11th)

6.5 QB Sacked Percentage (13th)

Tampa Bay:

4-4 at home

3.8 yards opponent yards per rush (tied fourth)

7.2 Sack Percentage (17th)

Both:

Top four in percentage of opponent yards gained through the air

Top-five opponent pass rate over expectation

Above-average opponent aDOT

Top 10 third down conversion percentage

Bottom 10 defensive third down percentage

How Philadelphia can win

Jalen Hurts to the rescue

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With their defense in shambles, it will fall on their talented offense to pull out the road win. They still rank in the top 12 in yards per attempt (7.2), and the Buccaneers give up 6.9 yards per attempt (25th). Unfortunately, Tampa Bay holds teams to just 3.8 yards per rush (tied for fourth).

That will put a lot on Hurts’ shoulders, but he’s proven capable of rising to the occasion. There’s talent up and down the roster, but it remains to be seen if the coaching staff can put them in the right places.

How Tampa Bay can win

Blitz Hurts and utilize play-action

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, this is a good matchup for the Buccaneers. They should be able to run the ball and utilize play action to their hearts' delight. Tampa Bay can also stymie the Eagles' running attack and force Philly to beat them through the air with banged-up receivers.

Defensively, it plays right into the hands of Bowles and Tampa Bay. Teams have been blitzing Hurts' at the second-highest rate in the entire NFL (38.7%). Well, only two teams send extra rushers more than Tampa Bay (37.9): the Vikings (47.3%) and Giants (42.2%).

Teams continue to blitz the Eagles because offensive coordinator Brain Johnson hasn't come up with answers. With both coordinators likely out in Philly, they'll unlikely find the solutions anytime soon.

Injury reports

The Eagles have plenty of injuries to track prior to kickoff

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles go into Monday night with a slew of injuries on the offensive side that could potentially hinder their production. Jalen Hurts is officially playing, and it's hard to imagine that the other offensive stars will miss, too, but that doesn't mean there won't be an impact.

The team is relatively healthy for Tampa Bay, with only a few questionable tags on the roster. This is certainly a leg up for the Buccaneers as the team not only gets to play at home but also comes in with a much deeper and healthier roster ahead of the game.

Philadelphia vs Tampa Bay injury report Player Team Injury Status QB Jalen Hurts PHI Active (Dislocated throwing finger) RB D'Andre Swift PHI Questionable WR A.J. Brown PHI Questionable (knee) WR DeVonta Smith PHI Questionable (ankle) CB Darius Slay PHI Questionable S Sydney Brown PHI Out WR Rakim Jarrett TB Questionable LB K.J. Britt TB Questionable S Josh Hayes TB Questionable

The injuries to Brown, Smith, and Hurts loom large. It’s hard to imagine the Eagles winning without those three playing well. It’s also difficult to imagine Tampa Bay winning either. They’re in the playoffs solely due to playing in the worst division in football.

It’s the rare matchup where you feel bad about picking either team. Ultimately, the vibes feel too terrible in Philly, and we’ll reluctantly take the home dog.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and betting lines via BetMGM.