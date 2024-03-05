Highlights Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise tagged Antoine Winfield Jr., potentially earning him $17.1 million.

Winfield Jr. is working towards a longer extension, as the tag is being viewed as temporary.

He had a standout 2023 season, excelling in various defensive aspects and earning First-Team All-Pro recognition.

During a busy franchise tag deadline day on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got in on the fun.

The Bucs decided to place the franchise tag on young safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who will receive over $17.1 million if he ends up playing on the tag, the team announced on Tuesday.

However, Adam Schefter also reports that the tag is viewed as nothing more than a placeholder by both sides, as player and team will continue working to hammer out a longer extension that makes both sides happy.

Winfield Jr., like several other players getting tagged on Tuesday, had a breakout year in 2023, finishing as PFF's top-graded safety as he provided the Bucs defense with whatever they needed.

He was truly a jack-of-all-trades: he led all safeties in sacks and forced fumbles, with six apiece, as well as fumble recoveries, with four. He also finished top five in combined tackles, tackles for loss, QB hits, and passes defended. Though he was snubbed by the Pro Bowl voters, Winfield got his just rewards with First-Team All-Pro recognition.

While many believed the Bucs might lose both Winfield and veteran WR Mike Evans this offseason, they have found a way to bring both of them back, as Evans signed an extension with the team earlier this week. Now, they just need to find a way to bring QB Baker Mayfield back into the fold.

Tampa Bay Still Has Dominoes Left to Fall in Free Agency

New deals for Baker Mayfield and Lavonte David loom

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs were faced with the dire prospect of losing many major pieces from their surprising 2023 AFC South championship squad, including Mike Evans, their long-term face of the franchise. Tampa has now retained two of those pending free agents in the last two days by tagging Winfield on tag deadline day and inking Evans to an extension earlier this week.

With those two out of the way, general manager Jason Licht can turn his attention toward quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Lavonte David. Mayfield resurrected his career in Tampa last season, setting career-highs in many passing categories on the way to his second Divisional Round playoff appearance.

Baker Mayfield 2023 vs. Previous Career Highs Category Mayfield 2023 Previous Best Passing Yards 4,044 3,827 Passing TDs 28 27 Completion % 64.3 63.8 Passing 1st Downs 188 188

Mayfield communicated that he was happy with the Bucs' hiring of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is a product of the highly sought-after Sean McVay coaching tree. However, despite his appreciation of the organization and the moves they've made in the interim, he will not be offering the team a hometown discount.

David, meanwhile, is the defensive complement to what Evans has been on the offensive side for Buccaneers fans. He has remained one of the league’s premier linebackers in pass defense—Pro Football Focus gave him a 90.4 coverage in-the-box grade last season—and is still stout against the run. He recently reiterated a desire to re-sign and eventually retire as a Buc.

Tampa Bay’s need at the position will only intensify if they cannot reach an agreement with David. Their other inside linebacker, Devin White, is one of the better available free agent linebackers, due to reputation more so than recent production, but will still likely garner a contract larger than the Bucs will be willing to match.

Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.