Tampa Bay went on a surprising run, however, making the playoffs and winning in the Wild Card round.

Their GM, Jason Licht, claimed that proving everybody wrong is 'part of their DNA'.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved everyone wrong during the 2023 NFL season. Although the entire NFC South was projected to be average at best, nobody really gave Tampa Bay a fighting shot to win the division following Tom Brady's retirement during the offseason.

They had a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who many were starting to consider a journeyman, some questions on the defense, and what seemed like a general lack of top-end talent overall.

They quieted those doubters pretty quickly. Tampa Bay went 9-8, and won the division over the New Orleans Saints via a tiebreaker. The record alone isn't too impressive, but it is when you consider the fact that Tampa Bay was given the lowest odds of any team to win that division, before the season began. To put a cherry on top of their surprising run, they ran the Philadelphia Eagles off the field in a decisive 32-9 victory in the Wild Card round.

Their general manager, Jason Licht, suggested on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the underdog label is something the team dons with pride.

I think it's been a good recipe here. Especially with all of the doubters that we had thinking that when Tom left, we were going to sink to the bottom. I think that has been part of the DNA of this football team -- trying to prove everybody wrong. It's been a great recipe here, and I hope it continues.

Licht is right about the doubters. Since Brady retired for the second time prior to the 2023 season, any belief that people had in Tampa Bay was gone. They proved that didn't matter in 2023, and will look to surpass expectations again in 2024.

How Have the Bucs Faired Since Tom Brady's Departure?

It's only been 1 year, but Tampa Bay has proved their success wasn't only down to the GOAT

The Bucs signed Brady before the 2020 season to a two-year deal worth $50 million. He won the Super Bowl with the team in his first year, and retired after the 2021 season. We all know that didn't last long, though, as Brady un-retired about 40 days later, and ran it back with the team for the 2022 campaign.

Brady retired, for real, after that year (though he has already started talking about another unretirement). Once that happened, expectations for Tampa Bay's 2023 season plummeted. Licht was aware of that, and he spoke about the influence Brady had on some of their younger players, like Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Their first year was the year that we won the Super Bowl … when we first signed Tom. They really know no other way to do things than to try to compete for winning the division and winning playoff games. That's really bled into all of the young players. But then you have guys like Lavonte (David), who has seen tough times. Mike (Evans) and Chris (Godwin) who have seen tough times, but then saw the difference in what came with adding Tom.

Licht explains here how Brady influenced some young guys on the roster. Wirfs and Winfield entered the NFL at the same time Brady was signed, so they immediately learned what it took to contend for the playoffs, and win in the playoffs as well.

Licht also explains the impact Brady made on players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who had gone through several rough losing seasons in Tampa Bay before Brady's arrival. All of these players are still key cornerstones on the Buccaneers roster, and they used their previous playoff experience to help lead the team to their division title in 2023.

Of course, their new quarterback, Mayfield, was very important as well. Licht described Mayfield as a 'fiery, competitive leader". He sure played like one in 2023.

Baker Mayfield in 2023 Category Mayfield Games 17 Completion Percentage 64.3% Passing Yards 4,044 Passing TDs 28 INT % 1.8 Yards/Attempt 7.1 *Bold/Italics Indicate Career Best Mark

Baker himself had gone through some struggles before landing in Tampa Bay. He fell out of favor with the Cleveland Browns, who had drafted him first overall, and had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, failing to stick with either team.

He then arrived in Tampa Bay, and found success with the Buccaneers. Mayfied's play in 2023 earned himself another contract, and he will make $100 million over the next three years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Baker Mayfeild posted career-highs in completion percentage (64.3%), passing yards (4,044), and passing touchdowns (28), among many other categories.

Licht explains Tampa Bay's mentality really well. After losing their first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback, most expected them to lie down and let the division run them over. The team refused to do that, though, and instead used their playoff experience to make it back to the postseason, without Brady this time. Tampa Bay heads into the 2024 season looking to run it back one more time.

