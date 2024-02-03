Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly hired Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator.

Coen's familiarity with Baker Mayfield and his success in the Rams' offensive system make him a strong addition.

Retaining Mayfield could help in the Buccaneers' efforts to keep star receiver Mike Evans and build on last season's success.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their new offensive coordinator in place, as they've hired Kentucky Wildcats' and former Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The deal isn't officially signed, as the Bucs and Kentucky must reach an agreement on a buy-out since Coen is still technically under contract with the SEC team, but for all intents and purposes, Coen will eventually be coming to Tampa Bay. Even the Bucs' social media team has already announced the agreement.

The move was an important one, as former offensive coordinator Dave Canales left earlier in the offseason to become the head coach for the division rival Carolina Panthers. Coen has an impressive track record and a history in Sean McVay's vaunted offensive system, and his familiarity with free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield should make his transition back to the pro level even smoother.

Coen and Mayfield worked well together with the Rams

The former No. 1 overall pick said he would only re-sign if he liked the new OC

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coen's recent coaching history is impressive, as he served as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 and their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 before taking over their offensive coordinator role in 2022. In 2021 and 2023, he served as Kentucky's offensive play caller.

In that 2022 season, the Rams famously suffered a historic Super Bowl hangover, going 5-12 after claiming the Lombardi trophy the year before. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was hurt in the second half of the season, which led to the team bringing Mayfield in after his disastrous stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield parlayed his late-season success with the Rams into a one-year prove-it deal with the Buccaneers, earning their starting role and exceeding even the loftiest of expectations in leading Tampa Bay to its third straight division title and a playoff win. Mayfield set career highs in a number of categories—yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage chief among them—on the way to his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Mayfield will be a highly sought after veteran quarterback on the free agent market, though he may not make it there now that the Bucs have brought in the coach who was partly responsible for helping to resuscitate his career.

Earlier this week, Mayfield spoke to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe about his situation at the Pro Bowl Games:

It all just kind of depends [where I'll play in 2024]. Obviously Tampa, we're going though a little bit of a OC search right now. It'll start there. They were the first ones that gave me a chance, and (I'm) thankful for them. We'll see. Taking it one day at a time.

After learning that the Buccaneers were working on an agreement with Coen, Mayfield's tune changed significantly, saying that he expects his contract negotiations with Tampa Bay to "pick up" now that the team had zeroed in on an offensive coordinator that he likes.

If Tampa Bay can convince Mayfield to stay, that may also help in their attempt to retain star receiver Mike Evans, who had another banner year playing with Mayfield in 2023.

In all, the move to hire Coen appears to be a wise one by the Buccaneers, and it could prove prescient if he can expand on what Canales built last season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.