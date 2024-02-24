Highlights Lavonte David wants to retire a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The Bucs have cap space available but must prioritize key players.

David's performance may attract other teams if not re-signed by Tampa Bay.

At age 33, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker Lavonte David knows what he wants, and that’s to end his career as a member of the same organization that drafted him, according to the Ronnie and TKras show on 95.3 WDAE. While David is set to enter free agency this March, the long-tenured Buccaneers icon doesn't want to sign anywhere else.

I would want to stay a Buc for the rest of my career as long as I play. At the end of the day, yeah I do want to retire a Buc, but it's just got to be a mutual thing.

The Buccaneers now enjoy over $40 million in cap space thanks to the $30 million increase to the 2024 salary cap. However, Tampa Bay must use some of that money towards quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Related Report: Mike Evans, Buccaneers are 'far apart' in contract negotiations Mike Evans could be headed toward free agency if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't up their offer.

Lavonte David is still balling at 33

The Buccaneers' linebacker deftly roamed the middle in Tampa Bay

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his advanced age, David put up one of his best seasons in year 12 of his NFL career. He recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 17 TFLs, all of which represent his best numbers since 2016. He also tacked on five PBUs and a forced fumble.

Lavonte David's Career Stats Year Total Tackles Sacks Forced Fumbles Passes Defended 2012 139 2 0 5 2013 145 7 2 10 2014 146 1 4 4 2015 147 3 2 13 2016 87 5 4 4 2017 101 0 5 1 2018 119 3.5 1 2 2019 123 1 3 7 2020 117 1.5 3 6 2021 97 2 2 3 2022 124 3 1 5 2023 134 4.5 1 5

While typically a linebacker of his age with a high use rate might be on the decline at this point in their career, David evidently enjoyed proving people wrong:

It definitely was a fun year for me, playing at that type of level at 33 years old. A lot of people don't expect that but me, my whole mindset is as long as I'm feeling good I'm going to go out there and do my thing.

Buccaneers question marks at linebacker

Tampa Bay has decisions to make on David and Devin White

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

David's play helped the Bucs win their third straight NFC South title. His presence in the middle of Tampa Bay’s defense came on a one-year, $7 million fully guaranteed deal. That’s right around the average annual value of his fellow linebacker-in-crime Devin White, who’s also a free agent. As he told the radio show, Tampa Bay holds a special place in his heart after so many years with the team.

It's at a point right now in my career -- twelve years playing with one organization -- a place that I've grown to be a man. Where I started as a young man and I grew up to a man in the city of Tampa. Just the love that the city of Tampa has for me and the love that I have for the city of Tampa. All the stuff that I poured into the city I love doing.

With White’s future with the team also up in the air, it would make sense for Tampa Bay to retain the homegrown David. Of course, the likely substantial contracts of Mayfield, Evans, and Winfield Jr. will significantly reduce the team’s bottom line.

Still, if he’s willing to take another deal similar to last season, that could turn out to be a steal for the Buccaneers if he can replicate his play from 2023. If Tampa Bay doesn't re-sign David, there will be a bevy of teams willing to sign him thanks to the dearth of quality linebackers in the league and in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.