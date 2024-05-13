Highlights
- Antoine Winfield Jr. signed a record-setting $84.1 million deal as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.
- The Buccaneers also extended contracts for key players like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David.
- Tampa Bay looks to repeat its NFC South division title with the same core team after a successful 2023 season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a four-year, $84.1 million deal that sees him as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter.
This is the first time a player at the safety position has ever commanded this kind of money, but it speaks volumes regarding how much the front office in Tampa Bay currently values their in-house talent.
In addition to Winfield Jr.'s massive deal, the Buccaneers have also re-signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million deal, Mike Evans to a two-year, $41 million deal, and Lavonte David to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. After a surprising NFC South division title in 2023, it appears Tampa Bay is ready to run things back with the same core that went 9-8 just a year ago.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.