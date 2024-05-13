This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a four-year, $84.1 million deal that sees him as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter.

This is the first time a player at the safety position has ever commanded this kind of money, but it speaks volumes regarding how much the front office in Tampa Bay currently values their in-house talent.

In addition to Winfield Jr.'s massive deal, the Buccaneers have also re-signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million deal, Mike Evans to a two-year, $41 million deal, and Lavonte David to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. After a surprising NFC South division title in 2023, it appears Tampa Bay is ready to run things back with the same core that went 9-8 just a year ago.

