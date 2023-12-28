Highlights Calijah Kancey is a pass-rushing force, with 31 pressures and 4 sacks in 12 games.

Christian Izien has been a steal as an undrafted rookie, excelling as a nickel corner with solid tackling skills.

YaYa Diaby, a third-round pick, has emerged as a key player with 6.5 sacks, tied for the rookie lead.

Todd Bowles, a renowned defensive coordinator and former head coach, took over head coaching duties for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The team had a recent Super Bowl win in February 2021 and still featured Tom Brady at quarterback. But the team had a disappointing year and finished with a record of 8-9.

Brady would retire following the 2022 season and the Bucs were expected to be a rebuilding team throughout the 2023 campaign. They didn't put much effort into the quarterback position, signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year, $4 million contract and having him compete with recent draft pick Kyle Trask for the starting job.

Despite low expectations, the Bucs are having a special season. The team now stands at 8-7 and leads the NFC South. Mayfield has been having a true renaissance and so have the team's offensive players. But there are three unheralded defensive rookies that are making their mark as well, which proves that Bowles still has an elite ability to identify defensive talent.

Calijah Kancey is a pass-rushing menace

Since getting healthy, the down lineman has been a exceeding expectations

After starring for his Miami high school, Calijah Kancey opted to play his college football at Pittsburgh. The decision was fitting as the most common comparison for the defensive lineman is another undersized defender who played for the Panthers, future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

Kancey played defensive tackle in college despite only weighing in at 281 pounds. But he was a consensus All-American and the Buccaneers made him the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. Kancey was injured in Week 1, missing the next four contests, but he has made a big impact since returning.

In his first game back in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, Kancey had six total pressures and a sack. In 494 total snaps through 12 games, the defensive lineman has pressured the quarterback 31 times and notched four sacks. While he will need to work on his run defense, Kancey is liable to wreak havoc anytime the opposition drops back to pass.

Christian Izien has been a UDFA steal

He wasn't drafted in April, but the cornerback has been a major contributor

Christian Izien was a fine player at Rutgers University, playing as both a safety and nickel corner. That is the kind of versatile skill set that NFL teams value. But the defensive back stands at only a touch over 5'8", which likely played a role in his sliding right off of the draft board in April.

The Bucs snapped up Izien as a priority undrafted free agent. It was a good place for him to get noticed. Like Izien, Todd Bowles was an undrafted free agent who went on to play in the NFL for eight seasons. And the young cornerback stood out enough in training camp to sneak onto the 53-man roster.

Todd Bowles would later announce that not only had the rookie made the team, but that he would also be a Week 1 starter at nickel corner. The move paid off as Izien recorded an interception in a win against the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 2, Izien would snag another interception, this time in a win against the Chicago Bears.

A safety in college, Izien has proven to be a terrific tackler in the NFL as well. He has recorded 60 total tackles so far in 2023, while also notching three tackles for loss and two forced two fumbles. Pro Football Focus has awarded him an 83.6 run defense grade, good for seventh overall at the cornerback position.

YaYa Diaby has been on fire getting to the quarterback

Diaby is tied for the rookie lead in sacks

YaYa Diaby started his career at Georgia Military Academy, an unusual path for an NFL pick. After two years there, he moved over to a major program, at Louisville. It was as a member of the Cardinal that he became a quality NFL prospect.

The Buccaneers drafted the linebacker with a third-round pick, the 82nd overall. Diaby was considered to be a bit of a raw prospect, but he ran a 4.51 forty-yard dash at 263 pounds. He worked his way into Tampa Bay's rotation and, at this point of the season, he's a major impact player for the Buccaneers.

NFL Rookie Sack Leaders Player Total Kobie Turner 6.5 YaYa Diaby 6.5 Byron Young 6.0 Jalen Carter 5.0 Will Anderson 5.0

Diaby didn't record his first career sack until the seventh game of the season. But he now has 6.5 sacks, tied for the NFL rookie lead with Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams. The pass rusher has also forced a fumble and recovered two. The general consensus among scouts is that Diaby is only scratching the surface of his potential, which is pretty scary considering what he has accomplished so far.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.