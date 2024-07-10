Highlights Rachaad White wants to surpass 1,000 rushing yards after falling 10 yards short of the mark in 2023.

White proved to be a well-rounded player for the Buccaneers in 2023, now established as the workhorse back.

Improvements to the offensive line could lead to increased efficiency for White, even with a new offensive coordinator in town.

Rachaad White played a pivotal role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in 2023 but fell just 10 yards short of the coveted 1,000-yard benchmark in rushing. When making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the running back said he is looking to surpass that total in his third year:

Obviously, my goal is to do whatever I can to help the team win... My goal, and what I expect me to do, is turn that around, and that's to be top-10 to top-15, top-12, at the minimum. Obviously, there's not been a 1,000-yard rusher here in, like, what, nine years, and obviously, I was 10 yards short of that last year. So I'm a make sure I'm not nearby short of that this year and go well over that 1,000 yards.

As a focal point of the team's ground and aerial attack, White was one of the most well-rounded backs this past season. Now entering 2024 as the established backfield star, he should remain a key part of the Tampa Bay offense as they look to repeat as NFC South champs.

Forecasting White's Season

The back is set to get a large workload

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers' 2023 campaign was unexpected, as the team looked uncertain at quarterback and running back heading into the year. But instead of playing into expectations, Tampa Bay exceeded them. Baker Mayfield shined under center, earning himself a three-year, $100 million contract. Rachaad White established himself as the workhorse back and became heavily involved in the offense.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Rachaad White was second among running backs in 2023 in total touches, with 336. Christian McCaffrey had the most, with 339.

In addition to the expected volume, there is reason to believe that the efficiency on those touches will improve as well. Last season, the Buccaneers' offensive line was graded fourth-worst in the NFL per PFF.

The big issue for the unit was in the interior, where the team added center Graham Barton in the first round of the draft. The team should see an improvement from guard Cody Mauch as he enters his second season in the league, too.

The change in play-calling, as Liam Coen takes over for Dave Canales, could create some concern. However, the coach has NFL experience as an offensive coordinator from his time with the Los Angeles Rams and play-calling experience from his time in college football with the Kentucky Wildcats.

With the roster featuring weapons like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, teams will have to choose whether to focus on the pass or run. As a result, expect White to capitalize often.

