Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 32-9 win led by Baker Mayfield.

The Eagles struggled without their top wideout and had a weak rushing offense, while their pass defense was porous.

Head coach Nick Sirianni's seat may be heating up after a disappointing finish to the season.

Who needs Tom Brady?

Not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who rode Brady's successor, Baker Mayfield, to a big 32-9 win over the favored Philadelphia Eagles to wrap up Super Wild Card Weekend. Mayfield, who's been dealing with multiple injuries to his ankle and ribs in recent weeks, sliced and diced Philly's porous pass defense for 337 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

With the victory, the Buccaneers have punched their ticket to the Divisional round, where they will head to Detroit to take on the Lions on January 21 for a chance at a spot in the NFC Championship Game. If someone had told you two years ago that either Mayfield or Detroit's Jared Goff would be quarterbacking in the NFC Championship, would you have believed them? Unlikely. That's the beauty of the NFL.

Buccaneers win playoff game despite low preseason expectations

Tampa Bay lost to their Divisional round opponent in Week 6

There weren't many, apart from maybe Baker Mayfield himself, who thought the Buccaneers were going to play a part in the NFL playoffs this season, much less win a postseason game. Their preseason win-loss total was placed at just 6.5, tied for second-lowest in the league. Safe to say they have exceeded expectations and then some.

It wasn't just Mayfield and his masterful performance that propelled the team to victory on Monday night, however. Their last-ranked rushing offense came to work with a hard hat and a lunch pail and put up 119 yards, their fifth-highest total of the season.

Their fifth-ranked rush defense also put the brakes on Philly's top 10 rushing unit, holding them to just 41 yards, the Eagles' lowest single-game total of the season.

Mayfield also did an excellent job of spreading the love in the passing game. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the names everybody knows, but they accounted for just 93 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Meanwhile, tight end Payne Durham caught a pass for just the sixth time this year, Cade Otton had a season-high 89 yards, and David Moore and Trey Palmer both put up their second-highest receiving totals of the year.

Tampa Bay will now journey to Ford Field to take on the Lions, who will be flying high after cinching their first playoff win in 32 years on Sunday. The Lions will have double the confidence against the Bucs considering they beat them pretty soundly 20-6 back in Week 6.

However, the Buccaneers finished the season playing some of their best ball, tied for the best record in the NFL over the final six weeks, at 5-1. The battle of second-chance QBs who are also former No. 1 overall picks begins on Sunday, January 21 at 3PM EST.

Eagles complete historic collapse

Philadelphia's 1-6 finish to the season could have Nick Sirianni on the hot seat

After becoming just the second team since the 1970 merger to win 10 of their first 11 games and fail to win their division, they completed one of the great collapses in NFL history by becoming just the fourth team to win 10 of its first 11 games and lose in the very first round of the playoffs, as they were unable to secure a first-round bye like most of the other teams on that list.

The other three were the 1975 Vikings, who lost on the legendary Roger Staubach Hail Mary, the 2019 Patriots in Tom Brady's final game with the team, and the 2020 Steelers, who are widely viewed as one of the worst 12-4 teams of all-time.

The Eagles were without top wideout A.J. Brown, but that was no excuse for their toothless performance at Raymond James Stadium. While their pass rush woke up, recording four sacks, and DeVonta Smith did his best to make up for Brown's absence, with seven catches for 141 yards, the rest of the team didn't show up.

The Bucs ran for over 100 yards, but it was the woeful tackling in the secondary that really killed the Eagles, as missed tackles led to two touchdowns of 40+ yards on the day. Philadelphia's top 10 rushing offense was completely declawed as well, as they managed 41 yards rushing on just 15 carries. Hurts looked especially lethargic, rushing just once for five yards and failing to make any significant connection with his receivers outside of Smith.

Hurts' lack of emotion and fire was all too clear. Jeffrey Lurie's frustration was palpable through the many second half close-ups of the Eagles' owner. General manager Howie Roseman seemed to be packing his bags up with over seven minutes left in the game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has led his team to three straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl, but after a 1-6 finish to the season (including the playoffs), his seat could be heating up quickly.

And to add salt to the wound, Philadelphia's patented "tush push" play was thwarted for just the second time all season on a crucial two-point conversion. Simply put, nothing was going the Eagles' way in Tampa Bay on Monday night, and their offseason is now starting a couple of weeks earlier than they would've liked. The big question is how many of those on the sidelines on Monday night will still be there come September.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.