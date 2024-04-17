Highlights Bobby Portis attributes his improved offensive play to coach Doc Rivers.

Portis will have to step up in the playoffs since Giannis Antetokounmpo will be absent in round one.

There is growing pressure on Rivers to redeem himself in the playoffs, or risk his reputation drowning.

The Milwaukee Bucks may be in serious trouble come the playoffs, as they will be without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first round. With this, other players around him will have to step up as the Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers in round one, and one of those players will have to be Bobby Portis.

Portis has been a solid piece for the Bucks for the past few seasons, winning the championship with the club in 2021. But now, he and Milwaukee seek to return to that hill, and Portis believes his advanced play as of late can help get them there. He attributes that recent uptick in coach Doc Rivers.

“You know, personally, Docs unlocked a whole new player in me, for real, man. Just giving me the opportunity to have more, you know, have more responsibility on the offensive end for the team. You know, calling plays, having trust in me, just the belief in me to be Bobby, man”

On SiriusXM NBA radio, Portis explained why he loves playing for Rivers, saying that his style of coaching unlocked a side of Portis that was hidden for some time. He attributes this to Rivers’ allowance of Portis to play a more offensive role, which has boosted the Bucks' play.

Rivers was hired on Jan. 27, after previous coach Adrian Griffin was fired. The Bucks were 30-19 under Griffin, but had glaring defensive holes, and the team felt they needed a change. Rivers coached his first game for the Bucks on January 29, and the splits in Portis’ play since then have been drastic.

Offensive Uptick for Portis

Portis became a bigger threat on offense under Rivers

In the 2023-24 season, in 46 games under Adrian Griffin, Portis averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and one assist per game. He also shot 49.7 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from the three-point range.

Bobby Portis – 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Under Griffin Under Rivers Career PPG 12.4 15.5 11.8 RPG 6.7 8.3 7.1 APG 1.0 1.6 1.2 FG% 49.7 50.9 47.9 3PT% 37.9 43.9 38.5

However, in the 36 games under Doc Rivers, Portis’ numbers jumped up to 15.5 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. His shooting also went up to 50.9 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the three point range. It is clear that Portis’ offensive numbers have become glaringly better under Rivers.

Rivers Under Fire

All eyes have been on Rivers as the Bucks have been mediocre under his tenure

Despite this change, Rivers has come under fire for the Bucks being somewhat mediocre since his takeover. They lost most of their games to end the season, dropping to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. All this talk has led to this year possibly being Rivers’ last chance to redeem his reputation.

“All the Doc hate gotta stop, man. I love Doc as my coach…You know, he unlocked a whole new BP in me and I'm grateful for him, man. Just the confidence he pour[s] into me. And obviously I've always been a confident player, but as a basketball player, it's just something about having your coach have your back. It just take[s] you to another level.” — Bobby Portis

Portis showcased belief in Rivers that he is the right coach to lead the Bucks to victory, and that the “hate” for him is unwarranted. Regardless, he and the Bucks will have a lot to prove this postseason, and if the Bucks are an early exit, Rivers will risk his reputation sinking permanently.