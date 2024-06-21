Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to be active in the trade market in the summer of 2024, according to a respected NBA insider.

After finishing the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks went out in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The series was lost due to injuries to their three best players in two-time league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, eight-time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard and three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, and their bench was not enough to keep up with the Indiana Pacers, eventually going down in six games.

Although the Bucks sported a Sixth Man of the Year award finalist in Bobby Portis Jr. and several competent role players, the second unit was not enough to keep the Bucks in the series, and the same could be said about the entire season for the Bucks' bench rotation. Now, Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, is looking to influence his front office to make some adjustments to the team's supporting personnel this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks Bench Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat NET RTG -1.0 TS% 57.1% DEF RTG 59.0 PTS 32.5 AST 6.7

The Bucks have now been a first-round exit in the playoffs for two years straight, certainly not a place you'd like to be while in possession of one of the game's greatest players of the modern era in Antetkounmpo, and especially not while pairing him with Lillard. In order for the Bucks to have a successful season in 2024-25, health is a main priority, but their bench production isn't far behind on the list.

On an episode of ESPN's First Take, NBA Insider, Brian Windhorst revealed that Doc Rivers is looking for the team to make some changes. Of course, the players going in and out would be separate from their two superstars, but it seems like everyone else is fair game on the trade market, according to Windhorst.

"There's starting to be rumblings that Doc Rivers is looking for a change or two to some of their core pieces. Not Dame or Giannis... I think they could be active in the trade market coming up...don't forget about Milwaukee."

Change Reportedly Ahead for Milwaukee

Bucks will look to improve their main core in an effort to compete again in 2024-25

The Bucks bench had been a big point of contention for the NBA world, as it was well-known that their only player capable of creating his own shot was Portis Jr., who had a sensational season. Outside of Portis Jr., Milwaukee's reserves were hesitant to try and create shots for themselves, opting to shoot three-pointers instead of driving into the lane and collapsing the defense.

One of Milwaukee's main weapons off the bench was upcoming unrestricted free agent, Malik Beasley, who was one of the best pure shooters in the league. Beasley connected on a career-high 41.3 percent of his 6.9 three-point attempts in the regular season, proving to be a very reliable option off the catch.

Beasley's productive year may be a one-hit-wonder for Milwaukee, as he may leave for a lump sum of money in free agency. Outside of Portis Jr.'s 13.8 points and Beasley's 11.3 points per night, no one else on Milwaukee's bench exceeded a 6.2 point average for the season.

As it stood, Portis and Beasley made up the brunt of the Bucks' bench production in 2023-24. While it's likely Beasley may leave in the offseason, it is rather unlikely that Portis Jr. would be thrown on the trade block.

Bobby Portis Jr. + Malik Beasley Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category B. Portis Jr. M. Beasley PTS 13.8 11.3 3PT% 40.7% 41.3% EFG% 56.2% 59.8% WS 4.7 3.5

As for a member of the Bucks that would be considered more of a core piece, Brook Lopez is a name that has been thrown around in trade rumors since the end of the season. Heading into the last year of his two-year contract with the Bucks, Lopez is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2025 as a young and spry 37-year-old.

Lopez, an NBA All-Star in 2013, is only two years removed from an All-Defensive First Team selection and a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting, though Milwaukee may cut their losses and get as much value out of their center as possible due to his increasing age.

Without their floor-spacing big-man that's affectionately known as 'Splash Mountain,' for his love of Disney theme parks, the Bucks would have to adjust in a major way on both sides of the floor. Lopez's shot-blocking ability is one of the cornerstones of the Bucks defensive game-plan, and finding a replacement on short notice may prove to be difficult.