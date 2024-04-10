Highlights The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks combined to set an NBA record for lowest free-throw attempts.

Fouls in the NBA have decreased by 20% between November and February.

The shift may encourage playoff-style basketball in preparation for the postseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't been able to close out their season in the fashion that they would've liked but were able to snap a four-game losing streak with a 104-91 victory over the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Bucks led by as much as 24 points and were able to do damage without a major contributor to their offensive success. The Celtics and Bucks combined for a record-low two free throws on Tuesday night. A bizarre outcome that left many puzzled following the game, including Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee is among the best teams in the NBA at getting to the free-throw line, tied for second in attempts at 24.1 per game. Lillard expressed his thoughts on the recent trend involving foul calls across the league, as ESPN detailed.

"It was weird, but it seems to be the trend. Fouls are not a part of the game no more. It's like, I've had times where I thought I was getting fouled, and there's been other times where I was surprised a foul didn't get called on me, where I might bump somebody or get a piece of somebody's arm and they don't call it, and I'm like, 'Man, they're really just letting us play." - Damian Lillard

This hasn't been a recent development in the NBA but has been occurring since the All-Star break. NBA writer Tom Haberstroh researched the cause of this sudden change in officiating. The turning point seemed to be the final week in January, in which Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić put up 70-point games just days apart. Following that offensive frenzy, there was a 10 percent drop in free-throw attempts between January and February. There was a 20 percent decrease in foul calls per 100 possessions in February compared to November 2023.

The NBA has pushed to be more offensive-focused. However, there have been some negatives to the offensive-minded movement, which has forced NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, to enforce changes for a better product. Bucks' head coach, Doc Rivers, shared his thoughts regarding the officiating on Tuesday night.

"Man, [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver's the happiest. 1:57 game time. My goodness, you can go to a game and still have dinner. Unbelievable." - Doc Rivers

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player to take a free throw in this game, which came before he left the game due to a calf injury. The Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not attempt a single free-throw in a game. The two combined attempts trump the previous record of 11 set by the Indiana Pacers (5) and Orlando Magic (6) in a game on November 10, 2019.

With the playoffs only a handful of games away, this game can be a great indicator of what brand of basketball should be expected.

This Trend is Unlike Playoff Basketball

Referees are letting players play more than in the postseason

There is a misconception that the lack of foul calls is reflective of the style of play in the NBA Playoffs. According to tracking stats, the switch in officiating during the second half of the season is unlike playoff basketball.

Difference in NBA Playoff Stats Compared to Regular Season Between 1983-2022 Category Stat FLS +1.52 FTA +1.08 FT% -0.42

Historically, playoff games are indeed more physical than in the regular season. However, due to the increase in physicality, there is an exchange in an uptick of 1.52 fouls per game.

On the Saturday night of All-Star weekend, Adam Silver addressed the media concerning his thoughts on the increase in scoring this season.

"I want to dispel any notion the league feels that high-scoring games in the abstract are good. What we want are competitive games." - Adam Silver

On Tuesday night, the officiating was reluctant to make calls as the Bucks committed just four fouls, which is the fewest in league history. Scoring totals across the association have dropped since the All-Star break and have established an understanding of what teams should expect heading into the playoffs. Although many players are confused about the trend in lack of foul calls, such as Lillard, Jayson Tatum views it as a potential positive.

"Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs. They're going to let a lot of things go, I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball." - Jayson Tatum

One of the criticisms of the league in recent years is the inability of defense to thrive due to the heavy emphasis catered to offensive players. Although this downward trend in foul calls has shaken up the cerebral of players around the NBA, it may potentially instill more competitive games, which Silver wants.