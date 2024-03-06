Highlights Doc Rivers has had mixed success, winning one title but often failing in the playoffs.

Constant early exits in the postseason have tarnished Rivers' coaching reputation.

Coaching the Bucks, Rivers has a final chance to cement his legacy with a deep playoff run.

Doc Rivers has had the pleasure of coaching some of the NBA’s top teams. Known for his distinct style of coaching as well as his bond with players, Rivers has become a household name in the NBA coaching world. His championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 cemented him as one of the game’s top names in coaching.

But despite his popularity, Rivers also possesses a somewhat shoddy reputation. He has won one ring, the aforementioned 2008 title, but has come up short numerous times before and after that point.

He therefore does not rank as one of the NBA’s winningest coaches, and has arguably become more known for his failures and firings than for his one title.

Rivers is currently coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, a stacked team featuring the dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. All of the teams he has coached were championship caliber at some point, and more often than not, Rivers failed to lead them to the promised land.

His legacy, therefore, is on the line this year as another early playoff exit would potentially ruin what he has built.

Doc Rivers' Shoddy Coaching History

Rivers has been fired more than he has won

Doc Rivers has built up a solid resume in coaching, but it has not all been pretty. He played for a variety of teams as a player up until 1996, when he retired.

He entered the coaching realm in 1999, first assuming the helm of the Orlando Magic. His ‘magic’ appeared to work quickly as he led a team that was expected to finish last, to the fringe of a playoff berth.

In year two, Rivers pursued free agent Tim Duncan, who he felt would pair nicely with Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady. However, Duncan chose the San Antonio Spurs, due to Rivers’ strict and somewhat odd policy of player family members not being allowed to fly with the team.

Rivers led the Magic to playoff appearances in 2001 and 2002, but failed to advance them very far. He was fired in 2003 after the Magic started 1-10.

Rivers did experience success with the Celtics after being hired in 2004. However, it took four years to record his first (and to date only) championship, with many attributing the ring to the Celtics’ big three of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce, and not the coaching of Rivers, but to discredit Rivers would be foolish.

The 2010 season would see Rivers reach his second Finals appearance, but the Celtics would ultimately lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. Following that, he continued to coach Boston until 2013, when the Los Angeles Clippers traded an unprotected 2015 first-round pick for Rivers. Coaches in the NBA can be traded, although it is an extremely rare move, and this is what occurred.

The Clippers employed Rivers as their head coach from 2013 until 2020, and he led the team to a 57-25 campaign in his first season (2014), their best record in franchise history at the time. They did defeat the young Golden State Warriors in the first round in seven games, but were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.

Rivers’ tenure with the Clippers would see the team be competitive in the regular season and then lose in the playoffs, a theme which became common.

Doc Rivers' Constant Playoff Struggles

Rivers’ teams would often succeed in the regular season, but then falter in the playoffs

It is quite obvious that the faltering of Rivers’ teams come playoff time is not entirely on the coach, but it is undeniable that a component of that failure rests on him. Rivers would often have great regular seasons — he hasn’t won 1,097 games out of chance — but could not quite lead his squads over the hump after 2008.

This is what occurred with the Clippers. In the 2019-20 season, Los Angeles had reached the conference semifinals and were seeking their first trip to the conference finals in franchise history. They appeared poised to do it, as they had a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Clippers went on to drop the final three games and lose the series in seven games. This was the third time this situation happened to a Rivers-led team.

Rivers became the first coach in NBA history to blow three 3-1 series leads in the playoffs. He would step down as Clippers coach as a result of the series loss, but five days later, accepted the head coaching job with the Philadelphia 76ers. A Sixers team stacked with Joel Embiid and, in 2022, James Harden, offered Rivers another opportunity to potentially return to the promised land

Rivers failed to do so. In 2021, the 76ers secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating the Washington Wizards in five games in the first round. However, they were upset in the second round, losing to the underdog Atlanta Hawks in seven games.

In 2022, with possession of a one-two punch in Embiid and Harden, Rivers would get his revenge on the Hawks by defeating them in the first round, but would once again lose in the second round, this time to the Miami Heat.

Finally, in 2023, Rivers led the 76ers to the playoffs again. They would sweep the depleted Brooklyn Nets, who were now removed from their Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

However, for the third consecutive year, the 76ers lost in the second round, this time to Rivers' former team, the Celtics. This resulted in Rivers’ firing as he once again failed to advance past the second round.

One Final Chance

Rivers’ current stint with the Bucks may be his final opportunity to cement his legacy

Rivers is currently in the midst of his fifth coaching job, this time with the Bucks. His tenure began a bit shoddy, as Adrian Griffin was fired and Rivers accepted the job despite being signed to ESPN at that time. He was already an informal consultant to Griffin in December 2023, and was given the job in January 2024.

Since then, Rivers’ job has been to patch the holes left by Griffin and repair the shoddy defense that the Bucks featured. He has seemed to accomplish that, as the Bucks are winning more as of late. Damian Lillard has even credited Rivers for being the reason behind his improved scoring, confirming that Rivers still has not lost his touch regarding bonding and unlocking potential within players.

“It’s a lot of talking with Doc. Sometimes we get on the court and we’re supposed to be starting practice, and Doc will talk for 15 minutes straight...I think he’s created an environment where everybody understands. Everything is clear. We walk through it 10, 15 times in practice, and then we’re able to go out there and execute it because of how it’s being delivered to us.” —Damian Lillard.

The Bucks are playoff-bound this season, as they currently sit second in the Eastern Conference at 41-21. Rivers once again is at the helm of a stacked team clicking at the right time, and this year may very well be his final chance to get past the hump and lead a team into a deep playoff run.

If the Bucks go out early, it will likely forever ruin Doc Rivers’ legacy as a coach.