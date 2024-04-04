Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo showed signs of fatigue in the Bucks' recent loss, leading to Doc Rivers stating the belief he should have taken the star out of the game.

The Bucks continue to sputter down the homestretch of the season, and have three teams within 2.5 games of their No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Coach Doc Rivers expressed discontent with the team's performance, stating that there's major room for improvement.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered another painful defeat on Wednesday night, losing at home 111–101 against the lowly Memphis Grizzlies. It was the fourth loss in five games for Milwaukee, who have been sputtering through the second half of the season despite holding one of the best records in the Eastern Conference.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up admirably for the Bucks, finishing the game with 21 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, but even with the impressive stat line, he didn't look like his usual, dominant self in the loss, and his condition caught the attention of head coach Doc Rivers.

"I thought [Giannis] was running on fumes." — Doc Rivers

Rivers went as far as to say that he considered pulling Antetokounmpo in the third quarter just to give his star some rest.

"I thought Giannis did everything he could," Rivers told reporters after the game. "Honestly, and I’m not kidding, there were times in the beginning of the third — I talked to Scott [Faust] three different times. I wanted to take him out of the game. I thought he was running on fumes.

"As a coach, you've got to make a judgment call sometimes. Medical makes the call more. They kept saying he was okay, but I have eyes. And I just didn’t like the way he was moving and that was why I took him out the one time early [in the third quarter]. He kept asking to go back in and the trainers said he was fine, so we kind of stuck there. But I wish I would have just said no, honestly."

The Bucks Need to Get Their Act Together Quick If They Want to Make a Run in the Postseason

Antetokounmpo's energy levels aren't the only issue that has been troubling the Bucks of late.

Casual fans of the NBA might check in on the Bucks and believe them to be pretty well positioned heading into the playoffs. Even after Wednesday night's disappointing loss, Milwaukee is still the second seed in the Eastern Conference and Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players on the planet. Just a few years removed from their championship run, there's no reason that the Bucks couldn't find a little more magic come playoff time, right?

But under the surface, things haven't been great in Milwaukee this year. Rivers took over as head coach of the Bucks halfway through the season after the team fired Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his first year leading Milwaukee.

At the time, the Bucks were 30–13, but lacking any sort of defensive cohesion, and the team's management decided it was time for a change. Since Rivers took over in Griffin's stead, the Bucks have gone 15–15, and have just six games left to play before the end of the season.

Rivers said earlier in the week that the Bucks didn't "bring the necessary professionalism, seriousness, on the road," after returning from a tough stretch of away games. On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, something else was lacking.

The narrative of the season can flip on a dime if the Bucks figure out a way to make a run, but as things stand, the team looks as though they have far more questions than answers heading into the postseason.