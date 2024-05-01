Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are close to returning.

The Pacers missed the chance to close the series out on Tuesday, with Herculean efforts from Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee made NBA history with a playoff win without their two top scorers.

The under-manned Milwaukee Bucks are giving the Indiana Pacers quite the fight in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and they may be getting some much-needed reinforcements very soon.

Following their pivotal Game 5 win at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the Bucks got some welcome news in the form of an injury update concerning their two biggest stars, courtesy of head coach Doc Rivers.

When asked about the potential availability of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for Game 6, Rivers shared that he is hopeful he will be able to count on his top contributors as they seek to pull off the series comeback.

“I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close.”

Antetokounmpo has yet to appear in the playoffs this year after suffering a strained left calf at the end of the regular season. Lillard has missed the last two games of the series after an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in the Bucks' overtime loss in Game 3.

Lillard has averaged 32.3 points per game in his three postseason appearances with the Bucks, shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Bucks Live to Fight Another Day

Middleton, Portis carry Milwaukee to unlikely Game 5 win

The Bucks had to come up with a Herculean effort in Game 5 to pull out a win without their best players, and that's exactly what they did.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis each put up 29-point double-doubles to keep Milwaukee's playoff hopes alive on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton & Bobby Portis - Game 5 Stats Category Khris Middleton Bobby Portis PTS 29 29 REB 12 10 AST 5 1 FG% 45.0 58.3 3PT% 57.1 33.3

Malik Beasley went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc for 18 points, while Patrick Beverley registered a game-high 12 assists to keep the Bucks' offense running smoothly without their top ball-handlers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Bucks are the first team in NBA history to win a playoff game without their top-two scorers (regular season).

While Milwaukee's effort was remarkable, the Pacers left a lot out on the floor with the chance to close the series out in Game 5. No Indiana player scored more than 16 points (Tyrese Haliburton), with the team shooting a disappointing 36-for-81 from the field and 12-for-38 from three-point range.

Game 5 Statistics Indiana Pacers Category Milwaukee Bucks 92 PTS 115 36 REB 44 25 AST 23 3 STL 8 3 BLK 4 12 TO 10 44.4 FG% 52.4 31.6 3PT% 37.9 61.5 FT% 80.0

The Bucks could very well turn this series on its head, especially if either — or both — Antetokounmpo and Lillard return for Game 6 in Indianapolis on Thursday.